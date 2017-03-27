Distribution Partnership with IBG

Jochen Iwan & Neil Smith

John Skidmore

John Skidmore

-- GB Inspection Systems Ltd is pleased to announce they are IBG NDT System's new exclusive distribution partner for the UK & Ireland. This agreement was formalised on the 8March 2017 at GB Inspection System's premises. Pictured Left-Right is Jochen Iwan, General Manager IBG SWISS AG and Neil Smith, General Manager GB Inspection Systems.Neil Smith, General Manager of GB Inspection, stated "We are extremely pleased that such a prestigious and professional company such as IBG has identified GB Inspection Systems of having the right mix of qualities to be able to exclusively promote their products and services within the UK & Ireland. Also, GB Inspection Systems' 30 years of experience of repairing and calibrating many brands of NDT instrumentation, means that we are well positioned to be a suitable partner offering technical and product support to IBG's existing and future customer base.Both GB Inspection and IBG have been in existence for more than 30 years and the IBG group has been a market leader manufacturing eddy current test instruments and setting technology standards in the field of component testing. Whether it be for multi-frequency structure verification, automatic tolerance zone generation or multi-filter crack and grinder burn detection – again and again innovations and inventions of the IBG developers shape the market and provide advanced testing solution.IBG's products are best categorised into three parts; Instrumentation which can be freestanding or integrated into systems, Coils & Probes and Automated systems and are produced at their manufacturing facilities in Germany, Switzerland and the USA.For further details please contact John Skidmore, Business Development Manager at GB Inspection Systems Ltd on +44 (0) 121 351 5025 or sales@gbinspection.com