March 2017





Christophe Riccardi to become Chief Operating Officer of Wavecell

Wavecell, a leading cloud communications provider in Asia, strengthens its management resources to further scale up company's global initiatives
 
 
wavecellsmall
wavecellsmall
 
SINGAPORE - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Wavecell, Asia's leading cloud communications provider, announced the addition of Christophe Riccardi as Chief Operating Officer whom will be based in Singapore, further filling out its team of cloud communications and messaging industry veterans. He has over 20 years of experience in Telecommunication and Mobile industry and was most recently leading an international sales organisation as VP Head of Sales for SAP within the SAP Mobile Services business unit.

Riccardi will focus on driving Wavecell's innovation in the multi-channel communications space in APAC. He will bring a combination of extensive sales experience and international business strategy expertise to ensure Wavecell's operational success during a period of rapid growth. Additionally, Riccardi will accelerate the company's expansion further into Asia Pacific.

Riccardi is Wavecell's highest profile hire in the recent year and it is fitting to the industry's potential growth where it was recently announced that 2017 will be the year of the cloud-based communications provider, which is a timely news for Wavecell. With Riccardi's knowledge and experience in Europe and in North America whilst leading global organisation, Wavecell is reinforcing its executive team to support global initiatives.

"I have known Christophe as a prominent and respected leader in mobile space for more than 17 years and have worked closely with him for several years," said Wavecell CEO and Co-Founder, Olivier Gerhardt. "Christophe joins Wavecell with a wealth of business development and operational management experience with a vast understanding of the cloud communications industry. We are thrilled to have a steady hand in the executive team as we continue to expand our product line and broaden our customer base."

"What I found most compelling about Wavecell is its constant drive to be the cloud communications leader in Asia Pacific," said Christophe Riccardi. "I am excited and honoured to take on this role to deliver our vision and to spearhead our strategies to reach as many milestones as possible. Besides, it is a tremendous opportunity to be working alongside with a strong and passionate team that Olivier had painstakingly built over the years."

###

About Wavecell

Wavecell simplifies real-time communications using Video Live-Interaction, IP notification and messaging for any platforms such as applications, websites, and services. Our strength lies in offering cloud-based multichannel communications to developers and enterprises for them to build better services by integrating our APIs and SDKs. Wavecell ensures first-class connectivity to many countries while maintaining high-security standards on the platform.

