

EDDIE TURNER accepted into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches Forbes Coaches Council HOUSTON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- EDDIE TURNER, an Executive Coach, Facilitator and Speaker based in Houston, Texas, has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.



Eddie joins other Forbes Coaches Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.



Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.



"I am excited to join the Forbes Coaches Council," said Eddie Turner. Adding, "the invitation to join this unique community of leading coaches enhances my ability to deliver to my clients and further cements my leadership role in my community and the coaching profession."



Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome Eddie into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."



About Eddie Turner



Eddie Turner is a professional speaker who has spoken internationally and is an International Certified Coach and Facilitator. He is a global workshop and program facilitator for the Association for Talent Development and for Harvard Business School Publishing. He has studied at Harvard and Northwestern Universities. Eddie "works with leaders to accelerate performance and drive business impact!"™



About Forbes Councils



Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes CoachesCouncil, visit



