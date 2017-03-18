News By Tag
Limbird Team Exclusively Endorsed by Lead Singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox
Tara Limbird is proud to announce she and her real estate team have been endorsed in Northwest Arkansas by Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox. This market-exclusive radio endorsement also incorporates the Rascal Flatts song, "I'm Moving On."
As a member of the RATE Network, Tara Limbird is proud to announce that she and her team are now exclusively endorsed in Northwest Arkansas by the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox.
This market-exclusive radio endorsement also incorporates the music of Rascal Flatts, featuring "I'm Moving On", which was awarded 'Song of the Year' at the 38th annual Academy of Country Music awards in 2002.
RATE President Matt Wagner's concept for using the song I'm Moving On to endorse real estate agents began with a desire to help home sellers ease the stress of moving into their next home, and connect them with top real estate agents that can help them handle the challenges associated with buying or selling their home.
"Since the formation of our company, we have held to a very high standard of the real estate agents we choose to work with, since we respect the fact these well-respected personalities, both local and nationally, are putting their stamp of approval on our clients," said Wagner. "Gary was the perfect choice. Great song, great message, and one of the most identifiable voices in Nashville."
The combination of I'm Moving On's melody and heartfelt lyrics, combined with LeVox's personal endorsement, takes radio's ability to create theater of the mind to a whole new level of influence with Country format listeners.
The Gary LeVox / I'm Moving On endorsement campaign debuted on top Northwest Arkansas country music station, KIX 104, in March 2017.
Rascal Flatts 'Stats'
23.4 million album sales; 33.7 million downloads; 16 #1 songs; 40 industry awards; 5.9 million Facebook followers; New Rascal Flatts album "Back To Us" scheduled for release May/1; 9 Lead single from the new album entitled "Yours If You Want It", most added single on Country Radio in 2017.
About the Limbird Team
With over 3,500 families served, the Limbird Team at Limbird Real Estate Group is the top team in the state of Arkansas and #51 for sales production in the nation according to The Wall Street Journal. Voted "Best of the Best" real estate teams four years running and "Best of the Best" real estate companies in their first year as an independent franchise, the Limbird Team boasts a full-service support staff and a tight-knit team of 16 Realtors. They are the only team in Arkansas to offer a Guaranteed Sold Program and sold over 570 homes in 2016. You can reach the Limbird Team at Limbird Real Estate Group by calling 855-755-SOLD or visit http://limbirdteam.com.
About RATE
For more information about RATE, contact Lisa Lucara. ll@radioandtelevisionexperts.com
TC McClenning, @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services
404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
