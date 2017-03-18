 
News By Tag
* Arkansas Real Estate
* Limbird Team
* Tara Limbird
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rogers
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918


Limbird Team Exclusively Endorsed by Lead Singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox

Tara Limbird is proud to announce she and her real estate team have been endorsed in Northwest Arkansas by Rascal Flatts lead singer, Gary LeVox. This market-exclusive radio endorsement also incorporates the Rascal Flatts song, "I'm Moving On."
 
 
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox endorsing the Limbird Team
Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary LeVox endorsing the Limbird Team
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Arkansas Real Estate
Limbird Team
Tara Limbird

Industry:
Business

Location:
Rogers - Arkansas - US

ROGERS, Ark. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Over the past 10 years, Radio and Television Experts  LLC (RATE) has established unduplicatable, market-exclusive national endorsements for North America's top real estate agents featuring among others, real estate mogul and star of ABC's Shark Tank, Barbara Corcoran; talk radio stars Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck; sports radio's Mike and Mike, Colin Cowherd and others.

As a member of the RATE Network, Tara Limbird is proud to announce that she and her team are now exclusively endorsed in Northwest Arkansas by the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary LeVox.

This market-exclusive radio endorsement also incorporates the music of Rascal Flatts, featuring  "I'm Moving On", which was awarded 'Song of the Year' at the 38th annual Academy of Country Music awards in 2002.

RATE President Matt Wagner's concept for using the song I'm Moving On to endorse real estate agents began with a desire to help home sellers ease the stress of moving into their next home, and connect them with top real estate agents that can help them handle the challenges associated with buying or selling their home.

"Since the formation of our company, we have held to a very high standard of the real estate agents we choose to work with, since we respect the fact these well-respected personalities, both local and nationally, are putting their stamp of approval on our clients," said Wagner. "Gary was the perfect choice. Great song, great message, and one of the most identifiable voices in Nashville."

The combination of I'm Moving On's melody and heartfelt lyrics, combined with LeVox's personal endorsement, takes radio's ability to create theater of the mind to a whole new level of influence with Country format listeners.

The Gary LeVox / I'm Moving On endorsement campaign debuted on top Northwest Arkansas country music station, KIX 104, in March 2017.

Rascal Flatts 'Stats'

23.4 million album sales; 33.7 million downloads; 16 #1 songs; 40 industry awards; 5.9 million Facebook followers; New Rascal Flatts album "Back To Us" scheduled for release May/1; 9 Lead single from the new album entitled "Yours If You Want It", most added single on Country Radio in 2017.

About the Limbird Team

With over 3,500 families served, the Limbird Team at Limbird Real Estate Group is the top team in the state of Arkansas and #51 for sales production in the nation according to The Wall Street Journal. Voted "Best of the Best" real estate teams four years running and "Best of the Best" real estate companies in their first year as an independent franchise, the Limbird Team boasts a full-service support staff and a tight-knit team of 16 Realtors. They are the only team in Arkansas to offer a Guaranteed Sold Program and sold over 570 homes in 2016. You can reach the Limbird Team at Limbird Real Estate Group by calling 855-755-SOLD or visit http://limbirdteam.com.

About RATE

For more information about RATE, contact Lisa Lucara. ll@radioandtelevisionexperts.com

Contact
TC McClenning, @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services
404-819-0643
***@topcatcreative.com
End
Source:Limbird Real Estate Group
Email:***@topcatcreative.com Email Verified
Tags:Arkansas Real Estate, Limbird Team, Tara Limbird
Industry:Business
Location:Rogers - Arkansas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Top Cat Creative Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share