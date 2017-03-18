 
Adam P. Baer Joins Kelley Kronenberg's West Palm Beach Office

 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, announced that Adam P. Baer has joined the firm as an attorney. He focuses his practice on General Liability, First Party Property Insurance Defense, Commercial Litigation and Criminal Defense.

Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Mr. Baer served as In-House Counsel for a national auto insurer. Throughout his career, he has litigated more than 150 bodily injury cases and has tried more than 50 non-jury trials. Additionally, he worked as Senior Felony Prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney, Florida Seventeenth Judicial Circuit and he was the Supervisor and Senior attorney in the juvenile, mental health and domestic violence division.

Mr. Baer earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a minor in Business Administration, from the University of Florida and his Juris Doctor degree from Florida State University College of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 115 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

End
