Country(s)
Industry News
IPD Engine Repair Parts for Waukesha® VHP Series Engines
IPD parts are the preferred choice for power providers seeking high quality engine repair parts that are reliable and cost effective. IPD has a long history manufacturing parts for spark-ignited gas engines, and IPD parts are known around the world for helping to support equipment uptime.
IPD repair parts for Waukesha VHP Series engines are available for the following engine sections:
• Cylinder Kits & Components
• Cylinder Head Kits & Components
• Engine Bearings & Bushings
• Gaskets & Gasket Sets
The U.S. Department of Energy | U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently published a report ("Natural gas-fired generating capacity likely to increase over the next two years", dated January 30, 2017) that indicates that an increase in natural gas capacity is already underway and will rise dramatically in 2018, becoming the #1 energy source for electrical generation in the USA.
"IPD has been manufacturing diesel and natural gas engine repair parts for the power generation industry for many decades," notes Egan Hernandez, IPD's marketing and communications lead. "Due to various industry and economic reasons, we have become aware that scheduled engine repairs and maintenance for many power generating gas engines have been delayed over the past many months. Given that natural gas-fired electricity generating capacity is expected to increase over the next two years, IPD is ready to support this growth with high quality engine repair parts that power electrical generating equipment worldwide."
CLICK HERE for EIA report
CLICK HERE for IPD Waukesha VHP-Series Product Bulletin
CLICK HERE to contact IPD via email
Contact
IPD Sales & Marketing
***@ipdparts.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse