Dr. Edward Dickerson Receives RealSelf 500 Award - Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa, North Carolina

Leading Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon of Fayetteville, North Carolina Awarded For Enduring Commitment to Cosmetic Patient Education

-- Local physician Edward E. Dickerson, IV, MD is one of only 500 doctors worldwide to receive theAward, a prestigious award honoring the top influencers on RealSelf—the most trusted online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures and to find and connect with doctors and clinics.The RealSelf 500 Award honors the top rated and most engaged board-certified aesthetic doctors who consistently demonstrated a commitment to patient education and positive patient outcomes throughout 2016. Winners of the award excel at sharing their expertise, free of charge, with tens of millions of RealSelf community members.Dr. Dickerson was previously awarded the 2015 RealSelf 100 award, and has held the title of Top Doctor for several years in recognition of his contributions and consistently positive patient feedback.Dr. Dickerson is the owner and Medical Director of Fayetteville Plastic Surgery Specialists and Cape Fear Aesthetics MedSpa, a leading combination cosmetic surgery and medical spa practice in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Known by his patients as "Dr. D", the welcoming doctor makes every effort to make his patients feel like part of "the family". Dr. Dickerson is a Double-Board Certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon whose specialties include a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face and body, as well as options for hair restoration. As a decorated veteran of the Army, he takes special measures to ensure that his military patients, and all patients, receive discreet and professional service. To ensure the comfort of his patients, surgical procedures are conducted at his in-office private AAAHC certified surgical suite whenever possible.His MedSpa specialties include injectable anti-aging treatments, laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, laser skin resurfacing, and physician supervised weight loss. In addition, Dr. Dickerson is the Chief Medical Officer for Skinphonic, the breakthrough skin care regimen that is specifically formulated for men and women with pigmented skin and which is backed by Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Dr. Dickerson strives to expand his knowledge by participating in ongoing education so that he may provide innovative procedures for his patients. He shares his knowledge by conducting training and education opportunities for other cosmetic surgeons, by hosting local events and seminars for prospective patients, and by contributing to online patient communities like RealSelf.Dr. Dickerson is honored to accept the 2016 RealSelf 500 award. In addition to this award, the founder and CEO of RealSelf, Tom Seery, recently made an exclusive video address during Dr. Dickerson's 5Annual Evening of Excellence to welcome guests and to highlight the incredible contributions Dr. Dickerson has made to the RealSelf community. The shared goal between RealSelf and Dr. Dickerson is the desire to connect patients to information that helps them not only make educated decisions about cosmetic procedures, but to find confidence and empowerment on their journey to self-improvement.