 
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* Bitcoin
* Edge Computing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

Blockchain of Things, Inc. Adds Channel Partner Expert to Management Team

 
 
Sergio Fabossi
Sergio Fabossi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Blockchain
Bitcoin
Edge Computing

Industry:
Software

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Partnerships

NEW YORK - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- New York, NY– Blockchain of Things, Inc., the leading provider of rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration with its Catenis Enterprise™ web API services platform, announced today that Sergio Fabossi has joined its growing international team.

Sergio Fabossi joins Blockchain of Things as VP Business Development Latin America and EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa), guiding the company with its reseller strategy. Mr. Fabossi's expertise lies in assisting startups with their global market revenue growth. He has successfully represented Citrix Systems, Fineground Networks, A10 Networks, Zenprise, with a focus on security systems, network protection, and mobile device management. He will be a key contributor leading channel sales and services to many of the top companies in Latin America and Europe responsible for global market revenue growth.

"I am excited to join the Blockchain of Things team. I am fortunate to be joining the market leader in Bitcoin blockchain integration technology in such a dynamic and high growth market," comments Mr. Fabossi.

"Sergio's wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes him a key member to the Blockchain of Things family. We view his addition as an indication of our commitment to our industry leadership, providing the Catenis Enterprise™ product to companies across the globe. The robust nature of blockchain technology will allow Sergio to introduce business solutions capable of decentralized peer-to-peer communication, robust security, and fraud control to international companies architecting Industrial Internet of Things solutions," states Deborah de Castro, Blockchain of Things CFO & VP Operations.

About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)

Formed in 2015, BCoT has become the leader in enterprise-class software which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis Enterprise™ offers a web services layer for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.

For more information, please visit us at blockchainofthings.com / @blockchainot

Contact
Blockchain of Things, Inc.
Deborah de Castro
6469262268
***@blockchainofthings.com
End
Source:
Email:***@blockchainofthings.com Email Verified
Tags:Blockchain, Bitcoin, Edge Computing
Industry:Software
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Blockchain of Things, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share