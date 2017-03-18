News By Tag
Blockchain of Things, Inc. Adds Channel Partner Expert to Management Team
Sergio Fabossi joins Blockchain of Things as VP Business Development Latin America and EMEA (Europe/Middle East/Africa)
"I am excited to join the Blockchain of Things team. I am fortunate to be joining the market leader in Bitcoin blockchain integration technology in such a dynamic and high growth market," comments Mr. Fabossi.
"Sergio's wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes him a key member to the Blockchain of Things family. We view his addition as an indication of our commitment to our industry leadership, providing the Catenis Enterprise™ product to companies across the globe. The robust nature of blockchain technology will allow Sergio to introduce business solutions capable of decentralized peer-to-peer communication, robust security, and fraud control to international companies architecting Industrial Internet of Things solutions," states Deborah de Castro, Blockchain of Things CFO & VP Operations.
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, BCoT has become the leader in enterprise-class software which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis Enterprise™ offers a web services layer for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.
For more information, please visit us at blockchainofthings.com / @blockchainot
Contact
Blockchain of Things, Inc.
Deborah de Castro
6469262268
***@blockchainofthings.com
