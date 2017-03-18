President Mutharika Announced as Academy's Patron

H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi

Contact

Office the Acting President of the IAGHS

***@iaghsregister.org Office the Acting President of the IAGHS

End

-- His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has become the Patron and Honorary President of the International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies (IAGHS). This will be the first time His Excellency has been the Patron of an organisation working outside of the Republic of Malawi.President Mutharika is Malawian poltician, educator and lawyer, who has been President of Malawi since May 31, 2014.Hon. Lord Fulivai, Vice-President of IAGHS, said: "We are absolutely delighted that The President of Malawi has agreed to become IAGHS's Patron. The support of His Excellency demonstrates the close connection between the Republic of Malawi and the IAGHS."H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, said in his acceptance letter dated 28th February, 2017: " It is my great pleasure to accept your invitation for me to be the Honorary Patron. I look forward to working with you in this noble endeavor so that we can advance the goals of the Academy, and more importantly, raise its profile at he global level."