 
News By Tag
* IAGHS
* Arthur Peter Mutharika
* Malawi
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
24232221201918

President Mutharika Announced as Academy's Patron

 
 
H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi
H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi
LONDON - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi has become the Patron and Honorary President of the International Academy for Genealogical and Heraldic Studies (IAGHS). This will be the first time His Excellency has been the Patron of an organisation working outside of the Republic of Malawi.

President Mutharika is Malawian poltician, educator and lawyer, who has been President of Malawi since May 31, 2014.

Hon. Lord Fulivai, Vice-President of IAGHS, said: "We are absolutely delighted that The President of Malawi has agreed to become IAGHS's Patron. The support of His Excellency demonstrates the close connection between the Republic of Malawi and the IAGHS."

H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, said in his acceptance letter dated 28th February, 2017: " It is my great pleasure to accept your invitation for me to be the Honorary Patron. I look forward to working with you in this noble endeavor so that we can advance the goals of the Academy, and more importantly, raise its profile at he global level."

https://www.iaghsregister.org/

Contact
Office the Acting President of the IAGHS
***@iaghsregister.org
End
Source:IAGHS
Email:***@iaghsregister.org Email Verified
Tags:IAGHS, Arthur Peter Mutharika, Malawi
Industry:Government
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share