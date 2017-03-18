News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
President Mutharika Announced as Academy's Patron
President Mutharika is Malawian poltician, educator and lawyer, who has been President of Malawi since May 31, 2014.
Hon. Lord Fulivai, Vice-President of IAGHS, said: "We are absolutely delighted that The President of Malawi has agreed to become IAGHS's Patron. The support of His Excellency demonstrates the close connection between the Republic of Malawi and the IAGHS."
H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, said in his acceptance letter dated 28th February, 2017: " It is my great pleasure to accept your invitation for me to be the Honorary Patron. I look forward to working with you in this noble endeavor so that we can advance the goals of the Academy, and more importantly, raise its profile at he global level."
https://www.iaghsregister.org/
Contact
Office the Acting President of the IAGHS
***@iaghsregister.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse