Applications Available for Ventura County Junior Lifeguard Program
The Junior Lifeguard Program, sponsored by the Ventura County Harbor Department, offers youth 8 to 15 years of age the opportunity to receive instruction in lifeguard rescue techniques, emergency medical first-aid, ocean sports activity, physical conditioning, marine ecology, and public service. Participants must be 8 years of age by June 19 – the first day of instruction. Enrollment for the program is first come, first served. Due to the popularity of the program, enrollment is expected to fill to capacity quickly.
"We couldn't be more proud to connect Ventura County's youth to marine-oriented activities that promote self-esteem, independence, and cooperation,"
There will be two sessions (each limited to 120 participants)
New Participants
First time participants are required to tryout and qualify before being accepted in the program. In order to qualify, new participants must be able to swim 150 yards in less than four minutes, float or tread water for two minutes, and be able to dive underwater to a depth of 7 feet. No exceptions.
Tryouts are being held from 10 a.m. to noon on May 20, June 10, and July 1 at the Oxnard High School Aquatic Center, located at 3400 W. Gonzales Rd. Oxnard, CA 93036. A parent/guardian must be present during the tryout.
There is a fee to enroll in the program. For more information, please call the Ventura County Harbor Patrol at (805) 973-5959.
Julie Hall
***@mayersonmarketing.com
