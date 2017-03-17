News By Tag
Hamilton Duncan Adds 2 Great Players To Their Roster
The Strength of Hamilton Duncan Grows as Two Lawyers are Added to Their Diverse, Experienced Team
Peter said, "I am excited to start a new challenge within Hamilton Duncan and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive services. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on quality service."
Sunny also commented stating "I look forward to working at Hamilton Duncan and becoming an influential and successful attribute to the team. With the diversity of law practice at Hamilton Duncan, I'm confident my Business Law experience will be a perfect fit."
Greg Palm, Managing Partner said "We are very excited that Peter and Sunny have chosen to join us as we continue to add quality people in order to build the Fraser Valley's strongest legal team at Hamilton Duncan. We view their addition as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry."
About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided here https://www.hdas.com/
