 
News By Tag
* Business
* New Hire
* Lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Surrey
  British Columbia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Hamilton Duncan Adds 2 Great Players To Their Roster

The Strength of Hamilton Duncan Grows as Two Lawyers are Added to Their Diverse, Experienced Team
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
New Hire
Lawyer

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Surrey - British Columbia - Canada

Subject:
Executives

SURREY, British Columbia - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hamilton Duncan recently announced that Peter Hagel and Sunny Aujla  has joined the firm to further develop their growing portfolio of lawyers who manage real estate, land development, personal injury cases, insurance matters, family law matters and more. Peter Hagel comes with a wealth of experience within the Industry, having spent the last three years at Fraser West Law Group where Peter was instrumental in acquiring and maintaining numerous complex accounts. Sunny Aujla has spent the last four years at Magellan Law Group LLP where he worked with legal counsel across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom gaining extensive experience through his work in corporate reorganizations, fiduciary obligations, corporate governance, partnership and shareholder agreements, employment agreements, and equity.

Peter said, "I am excited to start a new challenge within Hamilton Duncan and look forward to working with the team to further develop their already extensive services. I am fortunate to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on quality service."

Sunny also commented stating "I look forward to working at Hamilton Duncan and becoming an influential and successful attribute to the team. With the diversity of law practice at Hamilton Duncan, I'm confident my Business Law experience will be a perfect fit."

Greg Palm, Managing Partner said "We are very excited that Peter and Sunny have chosen to join us as we continue to add quality people in order to build the Fraser Valley's strongest legal team at Hamilton Duncan. We view their addition as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our industry."

About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided here https://www.hdas.com/.

Contact
Darcie Holdsworth
***@hdas.com
End
Source:Hamilton Duncan
Email:***@hdas.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, New Hire, Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Surrey - British Columbia - Canada
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share