ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software updated with New 941 Form
IRS Published 941 Form. New ezPaycheck Payroll Software Is Available For Download from Halfpricesoft.com
"The new edition of ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software with updated form 941 is available for download." said Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, "ezPaycheck makes small business payroll an easy job."
Priced at $89 for new customers, ezPaycheck payroll tax solution is affordable for any size business. EzPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and other Windows systems.
Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
-Offers free customer support for software
- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online tohttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
