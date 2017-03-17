 
News By Tag
* Payroll Software
* ezPaycheck
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817


ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software updated with New 941 Form

IRS Published 941 Form. New ezPaycheck Payroll Software Is Available For Download from Halfpricesoft.com
 
 
payroll_software_business
payroll_software_business
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Payroll Software
ezPaycheck

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Features

ATLANTA - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Small business payroll software, ezPaycheck, speeds up paycheck printing and tax form filing for employers and accountants. The new edition of ezPaycheck 2017 is released with the latest Form 941, Employer's QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return. Current ezPaycheck 2017 customers can update payroll software for free. New customers are welcome to test drive and purchase.

"The new edition of ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software with updated form 941 is available for download." said Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com, "ezPaycheck makes small business payroll an easy job."

Priced at $89 for new customers, ezPaycheck payroll tax solution is affordable  for any size business. EzPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and other Windows systems.

Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:

-Offers free customer support for software

- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

-Supports network access.


Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online tohttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp and download the payroll accounting software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data.

To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering  payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
End
Source:halfpricesoft.com
Email:***@halfpricesoft.com
Tags:Payroll Software, ezPaycheck
Industry:Accounting
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
halfpricesoft PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share