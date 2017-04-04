Brandon Bailey Releases "Close."

Brandon Bailey - Country's New Up and Coming Sensation Signs With Cherry Crown Records

Media Contact

Lee Cherry- Founder/CEO

252.927.6569

***@cherrycrown.com Lee Cherry- Founder/CEO252.927.6569

-- Cherry Crown Records has inked a deal with new Country sensation Brandon Bailey. Brandon has been currently working with the labels sister company Lee Cherry Entertainment. Cherry Crown will now distribute, promote and support the single "Close" along with many other upcoming projects in the works. Close will be avaiable on PlayMPE on Thursday April 13, 2017.About Brandon:Brandon Bailey. Singer, musician, song writer, music producer and entertainer.At age 6, Brandon knew playing guitar, singing, and songwriting was his calling. In his humble beginnings in the small town of Greensboro, NC, Brandon's dad taught him chords, and the rest is history.Brandon has showcased his talents in the multiple hits he's recorded: Country Will Set You Free, Country Girl, Thumpin' Corn, Down South, The Good Drugs and more. Brandon even wrote a special ballad for his best friend and wife Brooke entitled "Its You I Want".Brandon and the band have pleased crowds in Nashville, North Carolina, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Having performed at the world renowned House of Blues, Hard Rock Cafe, and various major Nashville hot spots, Brandon continues to be a crowd favorite everywhere he performs.Brandon's shows are rocking, spirited and energetic, combining today's hottest Country Music hits with high-powered Southern Rock and Classic Rock favorites, as well as soulful interpretations of some Classic Country hits from Hank Jr. and others. Not to mention the awesome originals that have all of Nashville talking!Brandon was the winner of the coveted American Country Star Competition 2013, and out of 1200 bands to compete, won the 2015 Reverbnation Battle of the Bands, which landed him an opening slot for Eric Church at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach! He also was chosen to open for Eric Church, Willie Nelson, Warren Haynes, and a host of other powerhouse names at the American Roots Festival in Raleigh.