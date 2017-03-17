Notion Press presents "Love, War & the Power of Supplications" by Tanveer

Contact

-- How would it feel when your ego gets shattered, brutally, into pieces right in front of your eyes? How would it feel when all of your beliefs in life were all just misconceptions?Strange? Terrifying? If you're not sure of how would it feel when exposed to such circumstances, here's a book that will give you a peak into the emotion. Titled, the book is published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world. The book is penned by Tanveer.The author has made a fascinating sketch of the emotion and has expressed through this book the emotions of a person, who stumbles upon reality. The book revolves around the life of Asad, a self-made man, who's gone through a gruesome childhood, struggled in youth, and acquired wealth in his middle age. He conquers the world by fighting against his fear, suspicion, hatred, and insecurities. But somewhere along the journey, Asad's mind becomes home to devil that blurs him off all good things in life and the world.Asad soon becomes an arrogant, merciless, and one of the cruel kings of the world. But the most ruthless of devils have been taken down in this world. One day while fishing on a river, God enlightens Asad about his reality. Like a movie, the entire journey of Asad's success is projected by God on water. This is when he realizes the real reason for his success. He learns that the supplications of four women and not his determination were responsible for Asad's success. Asad breaks down and feels like he is being torn apart.The story then unfolds into the renaissance that happens inside his mind. What happens to Asad when he encounters the harsh reality? Does he accept the truth? Or is there something bitter awaiting on the cards? Read to find out –. Grab your copy today.Tanveer, a vivid personality who likes to travel and learn different cultures. Possessing creative mind, he likes humour and spending time with the ones who inspire him every which way. He is an ultimate dreamer, passionate writer and a successful IT Wizard.Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.