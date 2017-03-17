 
Industry News





ICFAI Gets Thought Leadership Award for its CASE Studies

Thought Leadership award was conferred to ICFAI by Baroness Sandip Verma and Lord Michael John Hastings for its contribution made by ICFAI Case Research center.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Another mile stone was set ICFAI CASE Research centers when they are awarded Thought Leasership award by Baroness Sandip Verma, conservative member of the House of Lords, and Lord Michael John Hastings, global head of corporate citizenship, KPMG. The event was organized at Hotel Mayfair, London and Debapratim Purkayastha, associate dean, received the award on behalf of the ICFAI Case Research Centre. ICFAI has also been recognized as a 'Great Place to Study' and the award was presented by Baroness Verma.

The 'Great Place to Study' certification is a badge of honour earned by institutes that have strong focus on managing high-level student satisfaction practices in the area of learning experience, learning objective, learning outcome, life on campus and happiness quotient, a press released said.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about their CASE Studies and implementation to curriculum, he said, "The case study method is a key component of the academic program at all IBS campuses, which is one of the few institutions in India that has made case studies a critical component of its curriculum." Further he added "Almost all the courses in the IBS program are designed keeping in mind the advantages of the case method. Some courses are even taught entirely through case studies – the case studies being tailor-made to the requirements of different subject areas and topics."

IBSCDC, with over 5500 CASE Studies in its arsenal, is Asia Pacific's largest repository of business management case studies, thus making ICFAI Business School one of the most sought for Management Colleges in India (http://ibsindia.org/).

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
