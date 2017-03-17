 
Industry News





pLog and ESlog / gINT in Environmental Data Management

pLog provides tablet based bore logging for geological professionals who don't want to use pen and paper. ESlog presentation software is simple, fast and intuitive web based software for the reporting of boring and well log data.
 
BYRON BAY, Australia - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The capture of soil logging data, and subsequent reporting, can be a time-consuming component of your project.

Companies such as GHD, Cardno, LBW, Senversa, Robson and Jacobs are using pLog to collect borehole information in the field and produce logs in either gINT or ESlog.

When you're out in the field pLog captures your bore location, soil description and well construction information and can be customised to meet your requirements. When you're in internet coverage plog "syncs" your data which is then immediately viewable back in the office in either ESlog or gINT.

pLog and ESlog are now supported as a part of ESdat Online.

pLog provides tablet based bore logging for geological professionals who dont want to use pen and paper.

pLog operates offline and runs on an Android Tablet.

• works in the rain
• faster data collection (vs hand written notes)
• consistent descriptions
• eliminates transcription errors
• No data re-entry back in the office
• Simply print or email logs for review

Data entry can be configured to match your own preferences, then data is uploaded to the cloud and viewed through:

• gINT
• ESdat (ESlog)
• AGS (Excel)

Report quality logs can be produced using your current bore templates for the above software.

To find out more about ESlog see http://www.esdat.net/ESlog_borelog_presentation_software....

Tom Wilson
***@escis.com.au
EScIS
Email:***@escis.com.au
Plog, Environmental Data Management, Soil logging data
Environment
BYRON BAY - New South Wales - Australia
Products
