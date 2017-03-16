News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TheCamel.co Launches Duda Widget Workshop
The Duda Doctors at TheCamel.co will create widgets that will make adding even more features to the duda One sites even easier without having to become a Super Coder. TheCamel.co Duda Widget Workshop will be a sought-after service for duda resellers and retail customers who have built their own sites with the duda platform.
Widgets for Special Effects, Google Maps, Accordion Content, Social media Sharing, Payment Gateways just to name a few of the 100's TheCamel.co will be offering in its workshop or maybe you will want something special, and TheCamel Duda Doctors will be happy to discuss a Custom Designed Widget just for you.
If you would like more information please contact info@thecamel.co
About TheCamel.co
TheCamel.co is a global leader in the design and development of Customer Attraction Programs and is a leading fulfillment partner for the duda platform and its reseller market.
Or Visit TheCamel.co http://www.thecamel.co
Contact
TheCamel.co
***@thecamel.co
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse