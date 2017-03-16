News By Tag
Dr. Sylvia Jordan Shares 7 Skills You Need to be an Expert Juggler
New Book, "The Art of Juggling" is the successful woman's guide to finding balance in life
Sylvia Jordan is a veteran juggler by any standard, balancing careers as an author, speaker and former city councilwoman with the challenges of being a wife and mother. However, it was not always this way. Like so many women, she felt overwhelmed by the effort to take care of everyone else and often putting her own needs last. It was only after committing to what made her truly happy that she was able to discern which "pins" were truly hers to juggle and which ones belonged to others.
"I learned a long time ago that achieving balance is not a one-size-fits-
Now Jordan has turned her journey of self-discovery - which was by turns painful and humorous, into a roadmap to empower other women.
"I started to become aware of the patterns that had shaped my life," Jordan recalls, "But more importantly, I realized that I alone had the power – and the responsibility – to create what I want moving forward."
With an approach that is both heart-centered and practical, Jordan shows us how to be fully present in the moment, release the "obligations"
"When you get very clear on what you want your life to look like," Jordan states, "the fog will begin to lift. You will start to see the areas in which your energy has been scattered and how you can bring it back into focus. That is the key to keeping your pins in the air."
Recognizing which "season" you are in is another component of this journey. You may have a goal that for whatever reason does not fit into your life at the moment. Jordan advises her readers to objectively assess their current circumstances and understand that they too will pass. If they continue to believe in themselves and the process of life, the opportunity to pick up that pin will present itself again.
The Art of Juggling will show readers the benefits of nurturing their relationship with themselves, including:
• Increased confidence
• Acceptance and release of past events
• Taking responsibility (and forgiving yourself) for your mistakes
• Remembering what really makes you happy
• Recognizing and letting go of limiting beliefs
• Learning how to release those who do not support you and your transformation
• Uncovering and embracing spirituality
"When you learn the 'art of juggling' you will approach life from a completely different perspective,"
"The Art of Juggling: The Successful Woman's Guide to Finding Balance in Life" by Sylvia Jordan; ISBN: 978-1943127535;
About the Author:
Sylvia Jordan an author, speaker and former city councilwoman. She has written five books and has lectured all over the world on such topics as global and personal leadership development, entrepreneurship, women and career development, and community-building and sustainability. Sylvia is also a mother and wife of a pastor. For more information or to request her as a speaker or workshop leader, go to: www.SylviaJordan.com
