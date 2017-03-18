 
March 2017





NTI Now Offering a 4K HDMI Up/Down Scaler with Audio Extractor & HDCP 2.2 Converter

 
 
AURORA, Ohio - March 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) today announced the addition of a 4K HDMI Up/Down Scaler with Audio Extractor & HDCP 2.2 Converter to its popular line of video converters. The scaler connects between a video source and display and converts HDMI resolutions ranging from 480i to 4096x2160.

The 4K HDMI Up/Down Scaler is designed to up-scale a 1080p HDMI signal to UltraHD 4K (3840x2160) 4:4:4 60Hz, which changes an HD device like a Blu-ray player or cable box into a 4K video source. It also down-scales 4K (4096x2160 or 3840x2160) to 1080p allowing video from a 4K source to be viewed on an HD screen. The audio signal is duplicated on the digital optical S/PDIF Toslink audio output and 3.5mm stereo audio output for separate processing on an external amplifier or AV receiver. It features a built-in HDCP 2.2 to HDCP 1.4 converter which allows video to be played from an HDCP 2.2 source on an HDCP 1.4 4K display.

HDMI features supported by the scaler include: HDMI 2.0; HDCP 1.4 and 2.2; x.v.Color, sYCC601 color, Adobe RGB Color and Adobe YCC601 color; Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, and DTS; bandwidth up to 18 Gbps; support for CEC (consumer electronic control) compatible devices; 3D; and Lip Sync.

The 4K-HD-SCALER is ideal for use with switches, splitters, matrixes, and any other application that needs to accommodate both HD and 4K sources and displays.

Available for immediate sale, the 4K HDMI Up/Down Scaler with Audio Extractor & HDCP 2.2 Converter costs $195.

For more information, visit www.networktechinc.com/4k-hdmi-scaler.html.

Contact
Sabrina Moran
330-562-7070
sabrina.moran@ntigo.com
