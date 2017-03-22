News By Tag
Concordis Practice Management Continues its Stellar Growth with Hiring of Rick White
White comes to Concordis with over 30 years of medical practice and healthcare administration experience with both large multi-specialty practices and hospital-based practices. He provides support to organizations in the areas of operations management, process flow, cost-efficiencies, employee morale and patient-centered team spirit.
His introduction to Concordis allows the company to add mergers, acquisitions, and organizational structure to its portfolio of services.
Concordis managing partner, Dina Petrutsas expressed her excitement about White's hiring.
"There is so much synergy with Rick," Petrutsas said. "He fits in perfectly with our culture and brings talents that we have never had before. His experience in the industry is invaluable. He truly cares about the work that we do for our clients and we know they are going to appreciate his insight and direction."
White previously served as Executive Director for the Greater San Antonio Emergency Physicians, PA. He is originally from Texas and received his Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Business Administration and Psychology from the University of North Texas, a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M at Commerce and a Healthcare Financial Management Certificate from Southern Methodist University.
He previously served as CEO of the Diagnostic Clinic of San Antonio and also held the position of Secretary/Treasurer of Quality Care Network (QCN). Later he transitioned to MedaPhase, Inc. a medical billing and coding company, as CEO until its merger with PracticeMax.
He shared his enthusiasm about his new post.
"When I moved to San Antonio 17 years ago, Houston was considered the medical hub of Texas," White said. "San Antonio's and South Texas' population growth has made the city a hotspot for new and existing medical practices. At Concordis we stay one step ahead of these changes to give clients the best service possible."
Concordis, located on San Antonio's Northside, was founded in 2011 and currently has seven employees. Petrutsas explained her vision for her company was to continue its steady growth while keeping clients on the cutting edge of changes that are happening in the medical practice management field.
"Concordis is positioned to be adaptable to the needs of physicians. We want them to maximize operations and revenue. Rick's addition only strengthens our position."
About Concordis Practice Management
Founded in 2011, Concordis Practice Management, LLC serves medical practices by providing effective office management solutions executed by experienced, dedicated professionals with integrity, accuracy, and initiative. The company is located at 16170 Jones Maltsberger, Suite 106, San Antonio, TX 78247. More information can be found at http://concordispracticemgmt.com.
