US Speciality Coatings Is Offering Aerosol Marking Paint Suiting Application And Budget Of Customers

Up for grabs a wide range of aerosol marking paints on a leading paint store! Customers will be happy to know all these paints could be fit to their application needs and budget while buying them in bulk.
 
 
ATLANTA - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Find an extensive range of aerosol marking paint for athletic field line marking, traffic line marking and for several other purposes. They're available in multiple grades to fit buyers' application needs and budget, guaranteed to be unmatched with competitors in terms of performance, quality, and pricing.

Manufactured by the USSC Products at their own production facility in Atlanta, all of their paints are formulated by themselves and, therefore, ensured with 100% confidence to be safe for applicators and environment equally. Whether used on natural grass, they don't transform the grass brown nor do they hurt or kill the grass in any way.

All of their aerosol marking paints have the lowest volatile organic components (VOC), the highest percent solids, the highest brightness, and the longest durability, unmatched in this category.

"Our aerosol marking paint can be used as line marking on natural grass, as permanent marking on synthetic turf, in warehouses, etc. They are convenient to use, easy to setup and easy to clean up," shared this information an executive of US Specialty Coatings, www.usspecialtycoatings.com

About the US Specialty Coatings:

US Specialty manufactures athletic field marking paints, paint striping machines, athletic field accessories, traffic paints, marking paints, industrial coatings, protective coatings, specialty custom coatings, architectural paints, floor waxes and janitorial products. They're serving customers all over the world since its establishment in 1995. Founded on the strength of technical knowledge and expertise in the Chemical industry, especially in paints and coatings, USSC continues to thrive and grow and is proud of its accomplishments as a formulator and manufacturer of its own cutting-edge coating products.

Business site:

http://www.usspecialtycoatings.com/Home.aspx

Business Name:

US Specialty Coatings

Address:

1000 McFarland 400 Blvd.

Alpharetta, Atlanta, Georgia (GA) 30004

Toll Free: 800-2-STRIPE

Fax: 770-740-8125

Talk to on: 1-800-278-7473 or 1-800-2-STRIPE

