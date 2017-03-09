News By Tag
MSys Technologies recognized as one of the fastest growing storage companies
MSys Technologies, a global technology services company focusing on datacenter technologies such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud computing and Big Data Analytics, was recently honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing storage companies
MSys had declared a growth of 55% in its annual revenue in a recent Annual Growth PR
Everyone at MSys is quite elated with the mention and congratulations were in order soon after the news released. "I would personally like to thank all our customers, because it is they who believed in us and have helped us grow so far. This recognition makes our resolve stronger on being a customer-centric company, first and foremost. With an encouragement like this, MSys will rise up to new challenges to help newer customers in coming quarters", quipped Sanjay Sehgal, CEO – MSys Technologies.

