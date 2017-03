MSys Technologies recognized as one of the fastest growing storage companies

MSys Technologies, a global technology services company focusing on datacenter technologies such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud computing and Big Data Analytics, was recently honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing storage companies

-- MSys Technologies, a global technology services company focusing on datacenter technologies such as Storage, Virtualization, Cloud computing, and Big Data Analytics, was recently honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing storage companies in 2015-2016.MSys had declared a growth of 55% in its annual revenue in a recent Annual Growth PR (http://msystechnologies.com/annual-growth-letter-2016/). The "Top 20 Fastest Growing Storage Companies in 2016 (http://www.storagenewsletter.com/2017/03/09/top-20-fastest-growing-storage-companies-in-2016/)" by Storage Newsletter features some of the most illustrative names in the storage industry like StorPool, Unitrends, Kaminario, Pure Storage, etc. MSys has also been fortunate to have worked with some of the other names on this list like Nasuni, Nimble Storage, Pivot3, etc.Everyone at MSys is quite elated with the mention and congratulations were in order soon after the news released. "I would personally like to thank all our customers, because it is they who believed in us and have helped us grow so far. This recognition makes our resolve stronger on being a customer​-centric company, first and foremost. With an encouragement like this, MSys will rise up to new challenges to help newer customers in coming quarters", quipped Sanjay Sehgal, CEO – MSys Technologies.Visit http://msystechnologies.com/ for more details