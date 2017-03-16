ESdat Implementation at Northern Territory Department of Primary Industries and Resources

Contact

-- We are pleased to announce a new client - the Northern Territory Department of Primary Industries and Resources (DPIR).The DPIR Mines Directorate regulate all mining activities associated with mineral development in Northern Territory (NT) Australia, under the NT Mining Management Act.To inform sound environmental management decisions, DPIR requires ready access to quality-controlled environmental data through an Environmental Data Management System (EDMS). To maintain updated technology DPIR required an EDMS system upgrade.A key requirement of the EDMS was the provision of user-friendly, intuitive and readily-accessible data management system for use by DPIR Mining Officers.ESdat has been chosen as the successful solution to meet the requirements of NT DPIR.The ESdat solution comprises an integrated suite of established ESdat components, which will enable DPIR to efficiently and accurately manage the generation, interpretation and reporting of complex environmental data sets.ESdat features, such as electronic data capture, data life-cycle oversight, validation and quality control, powerful interrogation tools and configurable reporting are key DPIR requirements.ESdat will enable DPIR Officers to better regulate mining operators by undertaking a thorough assessment of the available data to inform environmental management decisions.Tom Wilson, EScIS Senior Implementation Manager:"We are excited to have NT DPIR as a client and look forward to developing a long-term working relationship to help the Mines Directorate achieve their objectives."