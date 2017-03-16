Country(s)
EFA Members Add Their Expertise to ACES Conference
NEW YORK - March 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Members of the Editorial Freelancers Association will add their expertise as speakers and panel members at ACES 2017, the annual conference of the American Copy Editors Society. The ACES conference will be held March 23–25 at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront in St. Petersburg, Florida. The EFA is one of the event sponsors.
"The EFA is looking forward to attending the ACES conference again this year. We always enjoy spending time with our ACES colleagues, some of whom are also EFA members," says Lindsey Alexander, EFA Events Subcommittee chairperson.
EFA members will speak on a number of topics, including working with self-publishers, the business of freelancing, networking, book design and construction, working with multicultural and multilingual audiences, and translation and localization. Presenters also will cover aspects of freelancing such as getting started, growing a client base and setting rates.
"I'm a member of both the EFA and ACES, two valuable organizations for editorial professionals,"
ACES has held a yearly conference since 1997, when the organization was founded. Both the EFA and ACES are committed to upholding professional standards and building skills and knowledge among their membership. In addition to holding conferences, the organizations offer classes, lectures and professional resources to both members and the general public.
Founded in 1970, the EFA is a national nonprofit professional organization with over 2,500 members, including writers, editors, copy editors, proofreaders, indexers, translators and others who work in publishing, communications and related fields. "EFA members can provide every editorial skill that is necessary throughout the publication process to provide a finished product of top quality," says Bill Keenan, EFA co-executive.
For more information about the conference, visit ACES 2017. For more information about the EFA, visit the-efa.org or email pr@the-efa.org.
