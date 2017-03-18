CHAMELEONS, a previously untold WW II story

An individual's heroic victory over political indoctrination in the face of overwhelming odds.

-- In the opening scene the readers immediately find themselves within the cramped, steam room-like conditions of a two man Japanese midget submarine lying on the muddy bottom ofas if it is an animal waiting to pounce upon an unsuspecting prey. The date is December 7, 1941. The time is just after seven in the morning and as the reverberations from aerial torpedo and bomb explosions rock the little submarine, the two men jump to their controls and the midget sub comes to life.The commander lines up the mighty battleshipsandand launches two torpedoes, one at each ship. Disappointed the warhead striking theproves to be a dud, they experience temporary elation when the second missile rips apart the, causing her to capsize. The sight of white-clad sailors scampering over the side of the dying ship proves very sobering to the Commander and his engineer as elation is replaced with sadness and respect.Chapter two transports the readers to an ocean-front setting in present-day Kailua, Oahu. A pair of Hawaiian excavators is installing a pool for a popular woman known by all in the neighborhood as "Auntie Lee." When they discover a corpse clutching a strange looking pistol the work comes to a halt, causing "Auntie Lee" a great deal of consternation for she plans to host a party for the high school graduation of her favorite grandson the following month.A US Navy investigative team is called upon to determine the identity of the skeleton and soon discover they are looking at the engineer of the Japanese midget submarine,, the very submarine that sunk the. Word of the find is leaked to a local newspaper which sends their most aggressive reporter, Lani Gale, to investigate.The Navy team has a mandate from their Admiral to definitively determine what became of the midget sub's commander and bring him in for justice or find his death certificate. Their search is compromised when Lani Gale publishes a series of Front Page stories enlisting the public to help locate the missing Commander and offers a reward of $100,000.00.The Commander, still alive and living in retirement on Oahu, reads the story and realizes there is a race between the Navy and Gale to find him. Convinced he will be located and his world shattered, he makes a decision to relate his life story to his grandson rather than have him read about his arrest in the paper. The telling of his true history is expertly interspersed with the progress of the Navy and Gale as they hunt him down.The final chapters result in confrontations and a dizzying sequence of events which tie up all the loose strings and set the stage for the first sequel,, through the introduction of two men of questionable character. All-in-all, the readers are in for quite a ride!Buy your copy at:Sample Reviews:"Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later." –"Overall, I thought it was a great story. I liked your transitions and use of flashbacks, as well as your approach for the presentation of Chameleons.""Chapter Fourteen (the Plank Bar) is the best chapter of any book I've ever read." –5 of 5 starsI LOVED this book! I don't normally read history novels but I have read other short stories by this author and really liked his writing so I bought it. What a fantastic way to learn about both US and Japanese history while being engaged in a suspenseful novel. The author beautifully develops the characters and shows the humanity of both sides. Now my 13-year-old son is totally hooked ... highly recommend! – Amazon customer