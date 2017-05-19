 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Future Helicopter Technology Event 2017 – Final Early Bird Booking Discount Is Expiring This Month

Last chance to save on the next Future Helicopter Technology conference
 
Future Helicopter Technology 2017
Future Helicopter Technology 2017
LONDON - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The final booking discount for SMi Group's military conference, Future Helicopter Technology will expire on the 31st March 2017. This discount is available for all types of bookings and will be the last chance for attendees to save substantial money when booking their spot at this year's leading helicopter conference.

Sponsored by ISOCLIMA spa and taking place on the 18th and 19th May at the Crowne Plaza Rome St. Peter's Hotel & Spa, in Rome, Italy. Recent attendees include the likes of: NATO Defence College Foundation, Lockheed Martin, Hungarian Air Force, Transaero Inc. USA, Alkan, Vector Aerospace and more.

Conference highlights include:

1. Top military rotary commanders from Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark and Belgium, giving you essential access to those making strategic and equipment decisions

2. More helicopter platforms represented than any other military event in 2017 including: NH90, TIGER, Sikorsky UH-60, Bell UH-1Y, CH-53E Super Stallion and Merlin Mk3

3. NEW for 2017: A detailed focus on Maritime Helicopter Optimisation with high level briefings from USMC, Royal Navy and Commander Italian Naval Aviation

4. A dedicated solutions zone where cutting edge solution providers will showcase the very best helicopter technologies and systems available today

Unlike other events, Future Helicopter Technology 2017 will deliver real insight and learning experiences through its expertly selected speakers from around the world.

Organisations presenting this year include: Italian Air Force, Austrian Air Force, Royal Danish Air Force, Italian Army, German Army, Spanish Army, US Marines, Italian Navy, DGA, Belgian Air Component, Commando Helicopter Force, NATO (NAHEMA), OCCAR, European Personnel Recovery Centre, International Test Pilot School, Research Council Canada-Institute for Aerospace Research and many more still to be announced.

A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. Register by 31st March to save a further £100.

A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.

Future Helicopter Technology 2017
Rome, Italy
18 and 19 May 2017

---END---

Contact Information:

Proudly sponsored by ISOCLIMA spa, for information on sponsoring and exhibiting, contact Sadia Malick on: +44 207 827 6748, smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 207 827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk

To register, visit the event website at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/prlog

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Maritime Helicopter Optimisation, Fleet Modernisation, Air Force
Industry:Aerospace, Defense, Event, Government, Technology
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share