Future Helicopter Technology Event 2017 – Final Early Bird Booking Discount Is Expiring This Month
Last chance to save on the next Future Helicopter Technology conference
Sponsored by ISOCLIMA spa and taking place on the 18th and 19th May at the Crowne Plaza Rome St. Peter's Hotel & Spa, in Rome, Italy. Recent attendees include the likes of: NATO Defence College Foundation, Lockheed Martin, Hungarian Air Force, Transaero Inc. USA, Alkan, Vector Aerospace and more.
Conference highlights include:
1. Top military rotary commanders from Italy, Spain, Germany, Denmark and Belgium, giving you essential access to those making strategic and equipment decisions
2. More helicopter platforms represented than any other military event in 2017 including: NH90, TIGER, Sikorsky UH-60, Bell UH-1Y, CH-53E Super Stallion and Merlin Mk3
3. NEW for 2017: A detailed focus on Maritime Helicopter Optimisation with high level briefings from USMC, Royal Navy and Commander Italian Naval Aviation
4. A dedicated solutions zone where cutting edge solution providers will showcase the very best helicopter technologies and systems available today
Unlike other events, Future Helicopter Technology 2017 will deliver real insight and learning experiences through its expertly selected speakers from around the world.
Organisations presenting this year include: Italian Air Force, Austrian Air Force, Royal Danish Air Force, Italian Army, German Army, Spanish Army, US Marines, Italian Navy, DGA, Belgian Air Component, Commando Helicopter Force, NATO (NAHEMA), OCCAR, European Personnel Recovery Centre, International Test Pilot School, Research Council Canada-Institute for Aerospace Research and many more still to be announced.
A special rate of £899 is available to government and acting military personnel. Register by 31st March to save a further £100.
A detailed agenda and full speaker line-up can be viewed on the website.
Future Helicopter Technology 2017
Rome, Italy
18 and 19 May 2017
