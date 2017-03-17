Valogix LLC Achieves Built for Oracle + NetSuite Verification BFN 20127 SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Valogix LLC, a leading provider of advanced, web-based inventory planning and optimization solutions, announced today that the Valogix Inventory Planning SuiteApp has achieved Built for Oracle + NetSuite verification. The SuiteApp, built using NetSuite's SuiteCloud Computing Platform, helps to automate the entire planning process including forecasting, replenishment planning and inventory optimization. The Valogix Inventory Planning SuiteApp enables companies to reduce costs, increase productivity and provide a very quick and significant return on investment (ROI). Seamlessly integrated with NetSuite, the SuiteApp automatically provides inventory replenishment orders and transfers directly into NetSuite for processing.



Built for Oracle + NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provide them with information, resources and a method to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform meet new NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program gives NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.



"Since its inception Valogix has achieved the important Built for NetSuite status for our Valogix Advanced Inventory Planning SuiteApp. We look forward to working with our hundreds of customers to help enhance their inventory investment and planning," said Tom Glacken, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "



Valogix solves the most complex inventory challenges with easy-to-use, affordable inventory planning and optimization solutions, which provide users with a rapid return on investment.



Valogix customers often:



√ Reduce inventory by 20 to 40 percent or more

√ Increase productivity by up to 85 percent

√ Reduce stock outs and overstocks, shipping costs and lost sales

√ Increase sales by having the stock on hand

√ Improve customer satisfaction levels



For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit:



About SuiteCloud



Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes. The complete SuiteCloud offering includes NetSuite's multi-tenant, always-on SaaS infrastructure; the NetSuite Business Suite of applications (Accounting/ ERP, CRM and eCommerce); and the NS-BOS Development Platform.



The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit:



About Valogix



Valogix is one of the leading inventory planning and true optimization solutions for small and mid-size businesses. With over 29 years developing inventory optimization solutions, Valogix has hundreds of customers in over 46 countries receiving dramatic savings and productivity gains every day. The new web-based solutions are powerful, yet easy to use and can be delivered either for On-Premise implementations or in a Software-as- a-Service (SaaS) model anywhere.



Valogix is located in Saratoga Springs, New York and over 125 reselling partner representatives covering North America, Central and Latin America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific region. Valogix is the NetSuite 2013 Supply Chain Partner of the Year.



Media Contact

Sarah Glacken, Marketing & Communications Manager

410 489-4274

***@valogix.com



Photo:

