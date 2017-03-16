Country(s)
Massive Networks Expands Mixed Carrier Ethernet to Midwest
Fully Managed Network Solutions Designed for Enterprise Businesses
With years of experience in the telecom industry, Massive Networks aims to solve Enterprise businesses' connectivity problems through its Massive One Pipe Multi-Connect Network Solution. By using existing infrastructure, Massive Networks merges multiple and dynamic streams of data through a single pipe. The Massive Network One Pipe Multi-Connect Solution can provide Enterprise businesses with an optimal performance so the organization can run smoothly and efficiently.
According to Chief of Operations Kevin Flake, "This approach provides our clients with superior performance from bandwidth intensive services like voice, data, web services, video, and backups – ultimately giving customers the speed, performance, and security they need to run their daily operations."
Learn how Massive Networks can expertly use a rich mix of Carrier Ethernet technologies to improve your business operations in an evolving marketplace:
Massive One Pipe Multi-Connect
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and more!
To learn more about our solutions and technical expertise, visit us at http://www.massivenetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @Massive1Networks.
