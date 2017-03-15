 

Acquisitions and Technology: JIG Media Acquires ClintonHill.com

Historic District of Brooklyn Gets Its Own Digital Media Platform
 
1 2
MANHATTAN, N.Y. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- JIG Media, the authority on NYC niche media, announced today that it has added ClintonHill.com to its growing portfolio of digital media properties. ClintonHill.com will position itself as "the" digital resource for all things Clinton Hill and Fort Greene, connecting the residents with local merchants, developers, real estate opportunities, and elected officials.  The online portal and marketplace will provide residents and business owners with important updates as it relates to the development of the neighborhood.

Per Brooklyn historians, the area's history began in the 1640s, when Dutch settlers laid tobacco plantations near Wallabout Bay. Bedford Corners, situated just southeast of Clinton Hill, was incorporated in 1663, and the settlers (both Dutch and French Huguenot) purchased surrounding lands from the native Lenape in 1670. Fast forward to 2017, Clinton Hill and neighboring Fort Greene has become fashionable neighborhoods for celebrities, millennial transports, hipster families, and young urban professionals.  Over the past several decades; new businesses, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, high-end retailers and entertainment centers have transformed the neighborhood into a vibrant metropolis.

According to JIG Media CEO, Vernon Jones Sr., "Clinton Hill is a special neighborhood with residents from all walks of life. There is a void in the ability for local merchants to connect with this diverse community, and ClintonHill.com was acquired to specifically fill that void".

Local Realtor, Sherice Yvette Williams of Fillmore Real Estate also weighed in proclaiming that "As an agent, I think of myself as a resource and a site like ClintonHill.com would be a tool that can amplify my ability to help my clients. There currently aren't any resources that speak directly to the residents, so this is definitely needed."

Early Spring 2017, JIG MEDIA will connect all residents, merchants, development, elected officials and all things Clinton Hill at: www.clintonhill.com.

For more details, please visit: www.clintonhill.com.

ABOUT JIG MEDIA
JIG Media is a Digital Media (http://www.jig.media) Marketing Agency, using a unique, Hyper-focused, Omnichannel formula that allows its clients to dominate their markets.  Since 2005, JIG have acquired digital media properties in the Sports, Real Estate, Politics, Lifestyle, Beauty, Apparel, Music and Entertainment industries. To connect with JIG Media Group, please visit: www.jig.media.

Media Contact:  Amore Incorporated | Tel: 8883714718 | Email: pr@amoreincpr.com

