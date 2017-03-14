Country(s)
Industry News
IPD Announces Friction Welded Pistons for Caterpillar® C27 Engines
IPD exclusively offers latest design friction welded IPDSteel® pistons in the aftermarket for Cat® C27 engine applications
• Only alternative to dealer parts
• Optimized oil cooling gallery shape based on the crown bowl contour for enhanced heat transfer performance
• Special premium steel alloy used for the crown provides resistance to ring groove wear and combustion bowl rim corrosion (only friction welded pistons can provide the benefits of using different/ideal specification alloys for the crown and skirt sections for optimal performance)
• Finite element analysis (FEA) modelling to ensure high stress areas are identified in advance, and design considerations are implemented
• Superior strength in the lower ring land area, engineered to perform at cylinder pressures above the limits of other designs
• Manufactured by IPD in Torrance, CA (USA), and available in the aftermarket only from IPD
"IPDSteel pistons are preferred worldwide as the premier dealer alternative parts for Caterpillar C27 and other C-Series engine applications,"
Link: IPD Parts for C27 - Technical Bulletin
Link: IPD Parts for C27 - Product Bulletin
Email: sales@ipdparts.com
###
About IPD®
Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®
About IPDSteel®
IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.
*All manufacturers' names, numbers, symbols and descriptions are for reference only. It is not implied that any part is the product of the manufacturer. Caterpillar®
Contact
Egan Hernandez
Marketing Manager
***@ipdparts.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse