IPD Announces Friction Welded Pistons for Caterpillar® C27 Engines

IPD exclusively offers latest design friction welded IPDSteel® pistons in the aftermarket for Cat® C27 engine applications

Original Style 1 Piece vs IPDSteel Friction Welded

Contact

Egan Hernandez

Marketing Manager

***@ipdparts.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12627647/1 Egan HernandezMarketing Manager

End

-- IPD, a leading aftermarket manufacturer of engine parts for heavy-duty diesel engines, announces the availability of the latest friction welded design pistons Caterpillar®C27 engine applications.Steel friction welded pistons for C27 are the most up-to-date design, and are superior to older 1 piece versions. Features and benefits include as follows:• Only alternative to dealer parts• Optimized oil cooling gallery shape based on the crown bowl contour for enhanced heat transfer performance• Special premium steel alloy used for the crown provides resistance to ring groove wear and combustion bowl rim corrosion (only friction welded pistons can provide the benefits of using different/ideal specification alloys for the crown and skirt sections for optimal performance)• Finite element analysis (FEA) modelling to ensure high stress areas are identified in advance, and design considerations are implemented• Superior strength in the lower ring land area, engineered to perform at cylinder pressures above the limits of other designs• Manufactured by IPD in Torrance, CA (USA), and available in the aftermarket only from IPDSteel pistons are preferred worldwide as the premier dealer alternative parts for Caterpillar C27 and other C-Series engine applications,"notes Egan Hernandez, Marketing Manager for IPD. "IPD only recommends using the latest friction-welded pistons in C27 engines.Steel pistons are also available for wide range of Caterpillar C-Series engines, from C7 through C32."Email:###Since 1955, Industrial Parts Depot (IPD) has focused on manufacturing high quality replacement parts, and providing equipment owners an alternative to purchasing original parts from OEM dealers. IPD is known for Quality Products, Technical Innovation, and Superior Customer Service and Support. IPD's product line includes diesel and natural gas replacement engine parts for Caterpillar®, Cummins®, Detroit Diesel®, Waukesha® and Volvo® engine applications*IPDSteel is a line of innovative steel construction pistons designed, engineered, and manufactured by IPD in Torrance, California (USA) for heavy-duty engines. These designs are unique in the aftermarket, and are exclusively offered by IPD.