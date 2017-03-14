Cabinet-S-Top receives 2017 Contractor of the Year Award

Cabinet-S-Top receives 2107 1st Place, 2nd Place and Honorable Mention CotY Awards

-- Cabinet-S-Top was a recipient of a 2017 CotY Award receiving 1ST Place in the Residential Kitchen $15-30k category, 2ND Place in the Residential Kitchen $15-30k category, and an Honorable Mention in the Residential Kitchen $45-60k category. The awards are part of an annual competition held by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI), Greater Cleveland Chapter, located at 3500 Lorain Ave. #200 in Cleveland.The "Contractor of the Year" (CotY) Awards are widely considered the premier competition of its kind throughout the remodeling industry. This competition is a true test for quality workmanship and advance remodeling techniques, and provides the highest professional recognition from industry peers. Winners were announced at NARI Greater Cleveland's annual Evening of Excellence on March 10th at the Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats in Cleveland.Cabinet-S-Top is an award-winning kitchen and bath remodeling company that has been serving Northeast Ohio for over 26 years. Their beautiful one-stop kitchen and bath showroom offers a time-saving, no-hassle experience where homeowners can meet with professionals who are skilled at design, space planning, product selection and service. From their innovative concepts, unsurpassed product selections to impeccable customer service, Cabinet-S-Top provides a stress free remodeling service which handles every aspect of the job from the first idea to the final handshake. Located at 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. They can be contacted at 330.239.3630.www.cabinet-s-top.comTo be considered for a CotY Award, a company must be a professional in the home improvement industry and NARI Greater Cleveland member in good standing. All projects submitted for judging must be an improvement or an addition to an existing structure in order to be considered. New construction projects are not eligible. Competing projects must also have been completed between July 1, 2015 through November 30, 2016.An impartial panel of judges, who are considered experts within the industry and associated fields, selected winners based on each entrant's project description and "before and after" photography. Judging was based on aesthetic appeal, use of materials, functionality of space, skill and craftsmanship. Awards are given to those who recognized their client's needs and used the highest level of skill in design, planning and execution to deliver the finished remodeling project. CotY Award Winners are recognized as top remodeling professionals in the home improvement industry.Winning projects for the 2017 CotY Awards will be featured in the Spring/Summer issue of RemodelOhio Magazine – NARI Greater Cleveland's remodeling guide and membership directory, distributed throughout northeast via Cleveland Magazine.