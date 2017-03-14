Selecting the Perfect Material Type for your Window & Door Project

Contact

-- At Grabill Windows and Doors, we don't believe in 'one size fits all.' To us, nothing is standard, and the next project is never the same as the one before. With so many choices in product type, finishes, & materials, it is comforting to know that our highly knowledgeable staff is here to guide you through the entire process - from deciding on the appropriate glazing specification to choosing the perfect hardware finish.All of our material types - from clad to steel - highlight unique characteristics & differentiators that make them leaders in their prospective markets.Grabill Steel has been designed by our own Grabill team, and is a hybrid like you've never seen before. Featuring an aluminum or bronze clad exterior and steel interior, its tubular design and thermally broken frame make it both beautiful and functional. Grabill Steel can tackle projects where large, monumental openings with maximum views are desired.Classic Steel captures the designs of yesterday with the manufacturing technology of today. Grabill has incorporated a thermally broken frame into the traditional, European-style steel windows and door design. The galvanized steel exterior and painted steel interior create a very historically accurate look.Our Aluminum and Bronze Clad product lines fuse the strength of clad with the beauty of wood, with a clad exterior and premium wood interior. Our heavy duty extruded aluminum cladding contains over 90% recycled material, is locally produced, and can be anodized or powder coated in virtually any color to create a crisp, clean look. The traditional styling of bronze cladding can be complete with a hand-rubbed patina finish.Our all-wood product line ensures a timeless, classic look for decades to come. Our highly flexible design options include historic preservation, traditional, European, and contemporary styles. Grabill meets and exceeds energy star standards for energy efficiency and offers green and sustainable FSC certified wood options, including Mahogany, Teak, White Oak, Douglas Fir, Eucalyptus, Spanish Cedar or as specified.Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we are committed to client satisfaction every step of the way. While there are many material types to consider in your window and door project, we are always here to ensure that the end result exceeds your every expectation.