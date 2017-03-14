News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Probiotic Supplement Could Reduce Dairy Waste Caused by Growing Numbers Unable to Digest Lactose
Milk consumption steadily declining, negatively affecting dairy companies
"We developed a long lasting probiotic supplement that allows the body to more efficiently digest lactose, allowing many more people to finally enjoy dairy," said Ken Manzo, CEO of Manzo Pharmaceuticals, LLC. "If more people with a sensitivity to lactose used Lacto-Freedom Probiotic, then consumption would most likely increase thereby creating less waste and more profit for the dairy industry.
"Lacto-Freedom Probiotic consists of live beneficial bacteria taken orally for only 7 days and remaining in the intestines for months," Manzo continued. "It produces the enzyme lactase, which is responsible for digesting the milk sugar lactose. This eliminates or greatly minimizes the discomfort associated with lactose sensitivity. The use of Lacto-Freedom Probiotic has allowed lactose sensitive people to enjoy real milk, cheese, and ice-cream without experiencing the digestive discomfort."
Lacto-Freedom users have referred to the product as "life changing."
"I was a little skeptical since I have always been severely affected by any dairy products with bad cramps, diarrhea etc.," one user reported. "Since taking Lacto-Freedom, I now have been symptom-free for well over two months now and have been eating and drinking all the dairy products I want."
Dairy farmers are facing a crisis of oversupply and last year Congress asked the USDA to bail out the dairy industry. The USDA is authorized to aid farmers through loans, purchases, payments, and other operations under the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1935 (Source: "Dairy Bailout: Your Tax Dollars Just Bought 20 Million Dollars' Worth of Cheese").
"We believe a great way to promote Lacto-Freedom and also increase revenue for the dairy companies would be for them to advertise Lacto-Freedom on their milk cartons," Manzo said. "They would include a unique discount code that would allow people to save money on their Lacto-Freedom purchase. For each time the discount code is used, Manzo Pharmaceuticals would pay the dairy company a generous dollar amount, which would actually be greater than the profit they would get from selling the milk product itself. In addition to this payment to the dairy company, more people would be able to eat dairy and that, in turn, would increase milk consumption and profits for the dairy industry. We contacted many dairy companies across the nation over the past few weeks regarding our solution to increase the consumption of dairy but have not received any responses at this time. We hope we have an opportunity to implement this solution and gain the dairy company's support to make lactose sensitive people aware that they can consume dairy without discomfort. This would lead to an increase in the consumption of dairy products and would greatly benefit the dairy industry."
Click here for a video on how Lacto-Freedom works: https://www.youtube.com/
About Manzo Pharmaceuticals
Manzo Pharmaceuticals, located in Pike County, Pennsylvania, was founded by licensed pharmacist Ken Manzo R. Ph. Manzo is the inventor of the patented Lacto-Freedom Probiotic, which he co-developed with the California biotech company Celprogen, Inc. Manzo Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to providing solutions to the issues associated with lactose sensitivity and a supplement for restful sleep. For more information about Manzo Pharmaceuticals, go to http://www.lactofreedom.com.
Follow Manzo Pharmaceuticals on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ken Manzo
570-249-6000
***@outlook.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse