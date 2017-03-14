

New Record Label Cherry Crown Records Exposing All Genres Cherry Crown Records Now Expanding Its Roster; Read For Details CherryCrown.com NEW YORK - March 20, 2017 - PRLog -- There is a new label impacting the music industry giving major exposure to Indie Artists around the World. Cherry Crown Records is a collaboration with sister company Lee Cherry Entertainment and is now accepting submissions to add all genres of music to their roster. Lee Cherry, owner and award winning promoter, says: "It's all about getting major exposure for our artists; we provide the vessel to expose them to new audiences and industry contacts through radio, media and distribution. The response has been phenomenal!"



The label works with a myriad of contacts in the industry, some of which Cherry established during his 19 years of radio. Recently, Cherry also took home the award of 2016 Nashville Universe Promoter of the Year. The label has been in the works for over a year and in that time has secured working relationships that prove to be a positive with all Cherry Crown Artists.



To submit your information to Cherry Crown Records, email a bio, picture and music in mp3 format to: music@cherrycrown.com

To visit Cherry Crown Records online: CherryCrown.com


