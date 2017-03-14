News By Tag
List of Powerhouse Performers Continues to Grow for Make A Wish Hudson Valley B'way Benefit Concert
Five More Talented Hit Show Performers Will Join Legendary Composer Frank Wildhorn at Tarrytown Music Hall, April 7 to Help Grant Wishes For Local Children with Life-Threatening Medical Conditions
Joining the growing list of powerhouse performers—headlined by legendary Broadway composer/songwriter Wildhorn—and Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock of Ages, Jekyll and Hyde) and Carrie Manolakos (Mama Mia, Wicked) will also be:
Carly Rose Sonenclar (Singer/songwriter who played Chloe in Frank's Wonderland on Broadway, Young Cosette in Les Miserables and then went on to become the runner-up on The X-Factor in 2012).
Sasha Allen (Singer who began her career in the music industry as backing vocalist for Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Usher. Later was in Hair on Broadway and rose to fame as a finalist on the fourth season of The Voice in 2013).
Kevin Kern (Performs frequently with Wildhorn in concert, and recently finished tour of Finding Neverland in which he played the lead role of JM Barrie. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County, First Date, The Wedding Singer, Les Miserables.)
Maddie Baillio (Played the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in NBC's live Hairspray broadcast last fall. Just a year ago, the up-and-coming star performed as a member of the chorus of college students in Wildhorn's first benefit concert for Make A Wish® Hudson Valley).
Nina Howland (Featured in the recent Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have A Voice music video and is scheduled to sing the song with Carrie Manolakos at the April 7 concert.)
The concert will mark the second year-in-a-row that Wildhorn is "devoting his time and talents to help the chapter reach the goal of granting the wish to every eligible child in the Hudson Valley for which we are deeply grateful," said Thomas J. Conklin, President and CEO of Make A Wish® Hudson Valley.
Conklin noted: "Given the cash cost of granting a wish for each child ranges between $7,500 and $10,000, the generosity of our supporters for these signature events is so critically important to fulfilling our mission of making a difference in the lives of the wish kids and their families."
Known for both his musicals and popular songs including the number one international hit song, "Where Do Broken Hearts Go"—made famous by Whitney Houston – and the song "Gold", heard at the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wildhorn was the first composer to have three Broadway musicals running on Broadway simultaneously:
Ticket prices for Frank Wildhorn & Friends Broadway Concert (with all proceeds to benefit the Make A Wish® Hudson Valley) range from $35 to $200. Premium tickets ($200) also include a meet and greet with the performers after the show. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.tarrytownmusichall.org or by calling 877-840-0457.
There are also four levels of sponsorship opportunities for individuals, companies and organizations to support the Frank Wildhorn and Friends Broadway Concert.
To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit http://hudson.wish.org/
About Make A Wish ® Hudson Valley
Make A Wish® grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. The wish experience is a community effort involving volunteers, staff, donors and medical professionals working in tandem to make each wish come true. Since its inception in 1986, the Hudson Valley Chapter has granted wishes to over 2,500 children in the community it serves. The Chapter's territory spans eight counties of the Hudson Valley, including Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The Chapter is a proud participant of the Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Program, which indicates that the organization has met the 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. Additionally, a recent independent audit of the chapter reported that 80% of all funds raised goes to program services. For more information about the Hudson Valley Chapter visit https:www.hudson.wish.org.
