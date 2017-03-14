South Shore Line's Kids Ride Free Program makes spring break travel affordable

End

-- With spring break right around the corner, the South Shore Line (SSL) is reminding riders about its Kids Ride Free program. Kids Ride Free is part of the SSL's ongoing efforts to provide affordable and convenient transportation to and from communities throughout northcentral and northwest Indiana and Chicago.Up to three children under the age of 14 may ride the train for free with each parent or guardian on ALL weekend/holiday trains and off-peak weekday trains. Off-peak trains are those arriving at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. CST and departing from Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m. CST.To make spring break planning easy, visit mysouthshoreline.com/plan-your-trip/spring-events for a list of great spring break adventures throughout South Bend, Northwest Indiana and Chicago.For more information on train schedules, discounts and to plan your spring break trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app (available for iPhone and Android).The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.