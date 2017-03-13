 
News By Tag
* Patent Eligibility
* TKG
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413


Patent Eligibility: Navigating the Supreme Court's 2016 Decisions and Its Impacts LIVE Webcast

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Patent Eligibility
TKG

Industry:
Event

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Patent Eligibility: Navigating the Supreme Court's 2016 Decisions and Its Impacts LIVE Webcast. This two-hour event is scheduled on April 19, 2017 at 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

The recent Supreme Court (SC) decisions on Patent Eligibility may have a lasting and significant effect in the coming years. For instance, in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the SC refused to clarify the scope of Hatch-Waxman "safe harbor" by denying certiorari. The decision, subsequent to Sequenom v. Ariosa, was anticipated by many as it may have cleared out some ambiguity on the safe harbor's margin, such as whether it protects bioequivalence testing performed and documented only to maintain FDA approval.

Currently, questions on patent eligibility continue to grow among patent owners and related industry, considering that some existing cases are yet to be reviewed and decided upon. It is also equally important to know how the 2016 SC rulings will affect decisions on such cases, and how it will impact on succeeding matters in connection with patentability, especially for drug manufacturing companies.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an overview to help you understand the critical elements of the impacts of recent Supreme Court rulings on the general perspective of patent eligibility. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the 2016 SC decisions and its specific aftermath in 2017 and beyond.

Key topics include:

§  Overview of Significant 2016 Patent Eligibility Decisions:

§  Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

§  Sequenom v. Ariosa

§  Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee

§  Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc.

§  In-depth Discussion of 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)

§  The Scope of "Safe Harbor" in Patent After Hatch-Waxman

§  Recent Patent Eligibility Cases

§  Significant Insights on the Possible Impacts of 2016 Decisions in 2017

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Dr. Kenneth H. Sonnenfeld

Partner

King & Spalding LLP

Dr. Jo Dale Carothers

Shareholder

Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation

Paul Gurzo

Partner

Harrity & Harrity, LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellec...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Patent Eligibility, TKG
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share