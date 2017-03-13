News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Patent Eligibility: Navigating the Supreme Court's 2016 Decisions and Its Impacts LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
The recent Supreme Court (SC) decisions on Patent Eligibility may have a lasting and significant effect in the coming years. For instance, in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the SC refused to clarify the scope of Hatch-Waxman "safe harbor" by denying certiorari. The decision, subsequent to Sequenom v. Ariosa, was anticipated by many as it may have cleared out some ambiguity on the safe harbor's margin, such as whether it protects bioequivalence testing performed and documented only to maintain FDA approval.
Currently, questions on patent eligibility continue to grow among patent owners and related industry, considering that some existing cases are yet to be reviewed and decided upon. It is also equally important to know how the 2016 SC rulings will affect decisions on such cases, and how it will impact on succeeding matters in connection with patentability, especially for drug manufacturing companies.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide an overview to help you understand the critical elements of the impacts of recent Supreme Court rulings on the general perspective of patent eligibility. Speakers will also provide an in-depth discussion of the 2016 SC decisions and its specific aftermath in 2017 and beyond.
Key topics include:
§ Overview of Significant 2016 Patent Eligibility Decisions:
§ Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
§ Sequenom v. Ariosa
§ Cuozzo Speed Technologies, LLC v. Lee
§ Halo Electronics, Inc. v. Pulse Electronics, Inc.
§ In-depth Discussion of 35 U.S.C. § 271(e)(1)
§ The Scope of "Safe Harbor" in Patent After Hatch-Waxman
§ Recent Patent Eligibility Cases
§ Significant Insights on the Possible Impacts of 2016 Decisions in 2017
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Dr. Kenneth H. Sonnenfeld
Partner
King & Spalding LLP
Dr. Jo Dale Carothers
Shareholder
Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin Law Corporation
Paul Gurzo
Partner
Harrity & Harrity, LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse