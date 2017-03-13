Helix Promotes Instructor Led Live Online Clinical Research Course In 190 Countries

Educational Services division of UK based Helix Research Center is offering Live Online Clinical Research Course to Life Sciences Aspirants in Europe ,Middle East,Africa,Asia Pacific,North America ,South/Central America & Caribbean Regions

-- With 15+ years of experience in conducting Online & Onsite Innovative ,High Quality Clinical Research Certificate Courses for the Enty Level and Working Clinical Research Professionals in the ICH ,ICH GCG and Non ICH regions,the Vocational Educational and Training services unit of UK based Helix Research Center Ltd has designed a new Live ,Online ,Instructor Led Clinical Research Certificate Courses for the Life Sciences Graduates exploring Clinical Research Careers in 190+ couuntries .The Course Director of Helix Research Center Ltd has said ," We have launched this Live ,Online Clinical Research Course to Harmonise the Interpretation of Good Clinical Practices (GCPs) in all the regions of the World where Clinical Trials are being conducted.This Course is suitable for the Life Sciences Graduates seeking Careers in Clinical Research .Our Course is not Accredited to any University or a Body ,nor do we Guarantee Jobs to the Trainees upon completion of this Course .Inview of the tough Compeition in the Global Clinical Research Jobs arena ,we are determined to providing high quality Training to the aspirants and make them Employable .We do not wish to make the Trainees less serious about Training by offering them Job Guarantees.Nevertheless ,we guide all our Students to find suitable Jobs and we refer them to our partner companies around the World .Moreover ,Staffing and Recruitment division of Helix Research Center gives first preference to the Students Trained by Helix and takes personal care to find most suitable jobs for our Trainees".Helix has a strict enrolment Processin place for its Prospective Trainees.The candidates interested to enrol for the Helix's Clinical Research Certificate Course have to submit their resume and a Covering Letter to the Training division of Helix Research Center Ltd .The email address to send Covering Letter and the Resume is : support@helixresearchcenterworld.com .Upon receiving these documents ,the enrolment team of Helix acknowledges receipt of the email and schedules an Interview,Telephonic or via Online meetings System.Upon Evaluating Candidate's Career Plans ,Communication ,Interpersonal Skills etc ,the Training unit takes a decision whether or not to enrol the applicant .The Duration of the Course is 3 months and 200+ hrs of Training is conducted Upon Successful Completion of Training ,Helix Issues a Tamper Proof Certificate signed by the Course Diector and /or Trainer .Helix offers Course Fee discounts for the Trainees who are not afford to pay the Standard Course Fee.Helix also conducts English Language Training for the Non Englsh Speaking Students for an additional Fee.Helix is also conducting several other Vocational Training Courses for the Healthcare ,Insurance ,BPO ,Health Technlogy ,ICT sectors .Helix is Specialising in Leadership Development Programs for the Senior Executives including CEOs,CIOs,Senior Vice Presidents ,Senior Managers etc .All the Professional Development Programs being offered by Helix are Customised as per the client's requirement .Helix is always open for exploring Public Prtivate Partnerships to Promote Vocational Education and Training in any part of the World .