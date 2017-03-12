News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Forecast to 2024
Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market, By Product Type, By Surgery Type, By End Users, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
The market is segmented based on product type, surgery, end-user, and geography:
By Product:
• Automated Suturing Devices
o Disposable
o Reusable
• Sutures
o Absorbable
1. Natural,
2. Synthetic
a) Vicryl
b) Monocryl
c) Polydioxanone
d) Polyglycolic
o Non-Absorbable
1. Nylon
2. Prolene
3. Stainless Steel
By Surgery:
• Cardiovascular
• Orthopedic
• Gynecology
• Ophthalmology
• General Surgery
• Others
By End-User:
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Centers
• Clinics
• Community Healthcare
• Others
Based on geography the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures market is segmented into geographical regions such as North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market shares countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Read More. https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Key Players operating in the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market:
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Ethicon, Inc.
• Smith & Nephew
• Demetech Corporation
• Conmed Corporation
• W.L. Gore & Associates
• Tepha Inc.
• META BIOMED Co,. Ltd.
• Zimmer Biomet
• CP Medical, Inc.
• Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company)
• Assut Medical Sarl
• DYNEK Pty Ltd
• Footberg Ltd.
• Stoelting Co.
• Unimed Medical Industries, Ltd.
• Teleflex Incorporated
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Medtronic
• Surgical Specialties Corporation
• Resorba Medical GmbH
• Medline Industries, Inc.
• AD Surgical
• Suture Express
• Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH
• Clinisut
• Coreflon
• Aspen Surgical
• Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn Bhd
• Medipac S.A., Sutures, Ltd.
• Pierson Surgical Ltd
Related Reports:
Global Surgical Robots Market – Industry Trends And Forecast To 2024
Report Access: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Office Number-317, Amanora Chambers,
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune-411028
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media Contact
Data Bridge Market research
8883872818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse