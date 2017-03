Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market Forecast to 2024

Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market, By Product Type, By Surgery Type, By End Users, By Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Vicryl

• Cardiovascular

• Orthopedic Industry:

• Health Location:

• Pune - Maharashtra - India Subject:

• Products

Media Contact

Data Bridge Market research

8883872818

***@databridgemarketresearch.com Data Bridge Market research8883872818

End

-- Global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The market is segmented based on product type, surgery, end-user, and geography:By Product:• Automated Suturing Deviceso Disposableo Reusable• Sutureso Absorbable1. Natural,2. Synthetica) Vicrylb) Monocrylc) Polydioxanoned) Polyglycolico Non-Absorbable1. Nylon2. Prolene3. Stainless SteelBy Surgery:• Cardiovascular• Orthopedic• Gynecology• Ophthalmology• General Surgery• OthersBy End-User:• Hospitals• Ambulatory Centers• Clinics• Community Healthcare• OthersBased on geography the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures market is segmented into geographical regions such as North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. The report of this market shares countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.Read More. https://databridgemarketresearch.com/ global-absorbable- an... Key Players operating in the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market:• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Ethicon, Inc.• Smith & Nephew• Demetech Corporation• Conmed Corporation• W.L. Gore & Associates• Tepha Inc.• META BIOMED Co,. Ltd.• Zimmer Biomet• CP Medical, Inc.• Miltex (A Integra LifeSciences Corporation Company)• Assut Medical Sarl• DYNEK Pty Ltd• Footberg Ltd.• Stoelting Co.• Unimed Medical Industries, Ltd.• Teleflex Incorporated• Boston Scientific Corporation• Medtronic• Surgical Specialties Corporation• Resorba Medical GmbH• Medline Industries, Inc.• AD Surgical• Suture Express• Santec Medicalprodukte GmbH• Clinisut• Coreflon• Aspen Surgical• Vigilenz Medical Devices Sdn Bhd• Medipac S.A., Sutures, Ltd.• Pierson Surgical LtdReport Access: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/ reports/surgical- rob... Data Bridge Market ResearchOffice Number-317, Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,Pune-411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research