SEO Can Be Used To Damage Innocent People

Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has been the victim of an online attack and attempt to de-legitimize him. SEO was the tool sued to accomplish this goal, and is continuing to be used today.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has been the victim of a plot to damage his reputation and harm his businesses.  This situation began almost three years ago as a result of a falling out with a less than reputable person who Gibson reported to authorities after learning that his efforts were to defraud investors.  Gibson chose to protect investors by shedding light on the dishonest business practices of this person, and as a result found himself under attack.  This sustained attempt to de-legitimize Lord Gibson using the internet resulted in the creation of websites designed to look like official sources of news, and these websites were littered with a mix of truthful public information and fictitious articles designed to make Gibson look bad.  Due to the fact that the sites themselves were designed in a way that would be picked up by search engines, searches for "Lord Neil Gibson" began returning these results in their listings.  Although the items were completely false, search engines simply position the results based on links and text, not fact or fiction.  As a result, Gibson had to bring a suit against the attacking party in order to have the websites taken down.

Lord Gibson won his court battle, and a judge did in fact order these slanderous websites removed.  The attack had one final trick up his sleeve, however, and before removing the sites the information was copied and distributed to conspiracy theory websites worldwide.  These sites are heavily linked to, and willing to distribute anything that seems as though it might be a conspiracy.  The Gibson articles provided by the attacker were quickly picked up due to the fact that a court order had been applied, and the information was distributed worldwide.  Gibson has had difficulty in bringing the false story websites to justice as they are generally housed outside of the United States, and are difficult to pursue.  To this day, several sites still distribute this falsified information, and they do rank when searching for "Lord Neil Gibson." Researchers are urged to only utilize official news sources for Gibson news, like http://www.lordneilgibson.com or http://www.lordneilbenjamingibson.com

