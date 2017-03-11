News By Tag
SEO Can Be Used To Damage Innocent People
Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson has been the victim of an online attack and attempt to de-legitimize him. SEO was the tool sued to accomplish this goal, and is continuing to be used today.
Lord Gibson won his court battle, and a judge did in fact order these slanderous websites removed. The attack had one final trick up his sleeve, however, and before removing the sites the information was copied and distributed to conspiracy theory websites worldwide. These sites are heavily linked to, and willing to distribute anything that seems as though it might be a conspiracy. The Gibson articles provided by the attacker were quickly picked up due to the fact that a court order had been applied, and the information was distributed worldwide. Gibson has had difficulty in bringing the false story websites to justice as they are generally housed outside of the United States, and are difficult to pursue. To this day, several sites still distribute this falsified information, and they do rank when searching for "Lord Neil Gibson." Researchers are urged to only utilize official news sources for Gibson news, like http://www.lordneilgibson.com or http://www.lordneilbenjamingibson.com
Lord Neil Gibson
