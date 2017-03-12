News By Tag
Axiomtek's P6103W - A 10.1" Industrial Widescreen Multi-touch LCD Monitor with Ultra-Slim Design
Axiomtek announces its newest industrial touch screen panel PC, ideally suited for a variety of human machine interface application uses
"Axiomtek's P6103W features a 10.1" widescreen LCD flat panel monitor for a great viewing experience and a multi-touch projected capacitive technology to serve ease and practicality for its users," said Product Manager Debbie Tu. "It supports an industrial-grade wide operating temperature range of 0°C to +50°C, and offers a screw-type power connector to provide operational stability in a variety of rugged environments. Five membrane switches on the back of the touchscreen offer an easier way to adjust power on/off, volume and brightness."
The P6103W is designed for point-of-sale (POS), point-of-interest (POI), and HMI applications in many different heavy-duty industrial environments. It has an easy-to-deploy design with a thickness of 38 mm, which allows it to be installed in many space constricting areas. To ensure the P6103W can be integrated into a variety of different locations, it also supports panel mount, wall mount and VESA mount.
The P6103W will be available in April. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- 10.1" WXGA TFT LED backlight LCD
- Projected capacitive multi-touch
- Ultra slim design with a thickness of 38 mm
- NEMA 4/12 (IP65) compliant panel mounting flat panel monitor
- Supports panel mount, wall mount and VESA arm
- Full range screw-type (locked) AC-in or 12/24 VDC-in (optional)
- DVI-D, VGA and HDMI with multi-signal inputs
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
