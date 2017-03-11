News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
McCarthy & Company, PC Named a Top 30 Accounting Firm
On the Philadelphia Business Journal's Annual List of Top Accounting Firms
"We are honored to be included on the list of Top Accounting Firms," shares Martin C. McCarthy, CPA and managing partner of the firm. "We have been expanding our footprint in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York through organic growth and mergers." The firm increased its staff 15% in the past year to support its growth and announced its merger with New Jersey-based Mazur, Krieghbaum & Higgins in December 2016.
The Philadelphia Business Journal ranks accounting firms by revenue, number of full-time equivalent employees, number of certified public accountants and number of other criteria. 2017 is the first-year McCarthy & Company has been included on the Top Accounting Firms list.
McCarthy & Company, P.C. is an accounting and advisory firm that prides itself on providing clients with a high-level of personalized service. Since 1967, the firm's priority has been to ensure that clients continually strengthen their financial position. McCarthy & Company is well-recognized for its expertise serving clients ranging in size from small family owned businesses to midsize companies and global multimillion dollar corporations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. The firm is a trusted advisor to businesses in the construction, real estate, professional services, waste management, logistics, and service industries, as well as municipalities. In addition to traditional assurance, accounting, tax and business advisory services, McCarthy & Company specializes in sales and use tax, long-term financial planning, employee benefit plan audits, nexus studies, and tax credit analysis. More information is available at www.MCC-CPAs.com or by calling 610.828.1900.
Contact
Eileen Monesson
***@prcounts.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse