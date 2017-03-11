News By Tag
AFS DSD 2.0 for Android Offers New Look & Feel While Continuing to Perfect Delivery
AFS DSD 2.0 for Android enables superior results across critical business processes such as route creation/selling and loading/delivery, along with reconciliation of all route activities. Pre-sales, deliveries, van sales, inventory management, route accounting and settlement are both streamlined and integrated. AFS DSD helps to build the Perfect Store picture at each retail location by supporting merchandising activities for the traditional trade/direct store delivery channel.
Developed for the Android® platform, the software allows users to boost operational efficiencies and maximize customer service while reducing costs and increasing revenue. More specifically, it provides the following capabilities:
· Pre- and post-delivery truck inspections
· Truck load confirmation
· Product/pallet delivery scan
· Item location (pallet position/temp zone) on the truck
· Delivery/scan quantity reconciliation
· GPS-enhanced directions and real-time route optimization based on traffic conditions
· Automatic e-mail notifications to customers if drivers run late
· Voice notes capability
Using AFS DSD 2.0 (http://www.afsi.com/
AFS DSD 2.0 for Android also improves driver safety – requiring Breathalyzer tests to be passed before the application activates and the delivery truck can start; disabling the app when the vehicle is in motion; alerting drivers if they exceed the speed limit; recording drivers' work hours and alerting managers automatically if the driver surpasses the daily limit of driving hours.
"Companies that continue to deliver on paper are missing out on the advantages that come with having an automated real-time communication, tracking, and delivery process. With today's strict standards for track and trace, extending the automated processes beyond the warehouse through to delivery is the next logical step," said Joe Bellini, CEO, AFS Technologies. "AFS DSD 2.0 for Android delivers the automation that food and beverage businesses need in order to increase productivity, efficiency and asset utilization."
AFS DSD 2.0 for Android is just one component of the AFS Delivery Executions Solutions suite, which includes DSD Office, DSD Mobile, Delivery Management Solutions (DMS), home delivery, Web ordering, and route optimization.
For more information, visit http://www.afsi.com/
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
