"Target-ing" community pride through T-shirts and apparel
Jack Doherty, President of College Hype, said that mistakes can happen in the production of apparel and it is a screenprinter's and/or embroiderer's worst nightmare. But it's less likely to happen, he says, when the apparel is produced locally.
College Hype has been producing a line of community pride T-shirts and related apparel for a good number of the company's 30 years in business. Local Target stores are feeling the heat this week as news reports surfaced about a shirt on their shelves (now removed) containing a number of spelling errors in referring to local communities. The "Boston Local Pride Hoods Tee" referenced "Southie" as "Southy," and "Jamaica Plain" as "Jamaca Plain," while omitting a number of neighborhoods including Allston, Bay Village and Mission Hill.
Doherty said he feels sympathy for the manufacturer. "There is an old story about a Boston politician who is reported to have once told reporters to say whatever they wanted about him as long as they spelled his name right."
"There's a lot of that sentiment in our neighborhoods,"
Doherty, whose product line includes "All Roads Lead to…" for many individual Boston area communities, said that another favorite is their OFD line ("Originally from Dorchester.")
"I give Target credit for the idea," he said, "But they did the right thing in pulling the items off the shelves."
Doherty's firm employs 30 people, local residents, who, he says, live in and know the communities. "We spend a lot of time with area residents who want to promote an event in their community and show some local pride, and these T-shirts are one way to accomplish that. It's a big part of our business." He continued, "Whether it's Boston or the suburbs, there's a lot of pride in the individual community and T-shirts are one way to bolster that sense of local pride – and these are often great ways to help communities with fundraising and other local ventures."
About College Hype
College Hype Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery has been providing organizations with quality, customized apparel and uniforms since 1987. The College Hype team designs and produces apparel and products with a goal of promoting pride in an organization or specific event. College Hype is a full-service apparel partner to organizations, marketing through a retail store, and an online catalog (www.collegehype.com). In addition to custom apparel, the company offers a large variety of apparel lines exclusive to College Hype, including The Parishes Apparel, All Roads Lead To,Irish Hype Apparel, DOT Day, OFD (Originally From Dorchester), and others.
The company uses the best in equipment and technology for production of custom screen printing and embroidery. CEO/founder Jack Doherty and his team work with community groups, media outlets, colleges and other organizations. In addition to a robust line of wholesale clients, College Hype operates a walk-in, retail store at its Dorchester location. For additional information on College Hype, please visit www.collegehype.com or call 888-983-3625. Follow College Hype on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
