Blockchain of Things, Inc. Releases Paw Advanced REST Client Integration
Blockchain of Things, Inc., the leading provider of rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration via it's Catenis Enterprise™ platform releases Paw extensions.
Paw, considered the most advanced API tool for the Mac is a full-featured HTTP client that lets you test the APIs you build or consume. It has a beautiful native Mac OS interface to compose requests, inspect server responses, and generate client code out-of-the-box. With this release, developers building on Catenis Enterprise's™
The Paw extensions for Catenis Enterprise™ allow for dynamic and custom values supporting Catenis API Authentication, Catenis Messaging Encoding Selection, and Catenis Message Storage Scheme Selection. It seamless integrates with Paw's code generators, and provides simplification for the code development and testing process.
"With our upcoming release supporting five robust development languages which include C, C++, Java, JavaScript, (for the browser and Node.js) and PHP, facilitating integration with a tool like Paw empowers our development community. When writing smart contracts and intelligent agents on edge-computing nodes Catenis Enterprise™ and Paw is a natural fit and a time saver. Testing is simplified and integration with their code generators saves developers countless hours of work," according to Andre De Castro, President and Founder of Blockchain of Things.
This is a huge step for organizations to be able to leverage rapid and robust Bitcoin blockchain integration with a premier development tool.
The new Paw 3 extensions for Catenis Enterprise™ can be found at https://paw.cloud/
About Blockchain of Things, Inc. (BCoT)
Formed in 2015, BCoT has become the leader in enterprise-class software which allows organizations to quickly leverage the capabilities of blockchain technology. Their premier platform Catenis Enterprise™ offers a web services layer for rapid Bitcoin blockchain integration, to simplify and accelerate secure global peer-to-peer edge device messaging, digital asset control, and recording of immutable data. The company is located in New York City in the United States.
For more information, please visit us at blockchainofthings.com / @blockchainot
Media Contact
Blockchain of Things, Inc.
Deborah de Castro
646-926-2268
deborah@blockchainofthings.com
