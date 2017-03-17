News By Tag
Advanced TV Herstory Joins Network
Core Temp Arts Network Expands Entertainment-Themed Podcast Line Up
March 17, 2017
(Chicago, Ill) - Cynthia Bemis Abrams, producer of Advanced TV Herstory, a podcast about women in and of television, announced that the podcast joined Core Temp Arts Network this month.
Core Temp Arts Network is an emerging podcast network that curates entertainment-
"Producing and growing this podcast has been an eye-opening experience. In the two years I've been producing these segments, I can only say that the appetite for women to see and talk about women on TV has never been greater. What's more, studies show the history of TV and the changing nature of roles for women has an impact on how girls and teens see their place in the world," Abrams explained.
Core Temp Arts Network hosts 15 podcasts that are largely TV or film based. Many are interview or chat format. Core Temp Arts Founder Karly Beaumont found Advanced TV Herstory's well-researched, deep-dive approach to be complementary to the network's other shows.
"Core Temp Arts creates and houses diverse, entertaining and educational programming. On my first listen of Advanced TV Herstory I knew it would fit right into what we have at Core Temp Arts, but also what is personally important to me," Beaumont explained.
"Due to its style, I learned quite a bit while listening to Advanced TV Herstory. That's a given. However what I found to be a pleasant surprise was how entertaining it also is, which I find is a hard balance to strike. My love of TV is equal to my want/need to see equality and diversity on TV. I believe Advanced TV Herstory is an important podcast, not only as TV continues to evolve but as people continue to become more aware of the lack of diversity and inequality on TV and in Hollywood."
Podcasting is a growing industry. According to Edison Research and Triton Digital, in 2016 more than one in five Americans listened to a podcast at least monthly. Many radio stations now offer podcast shows on their websites and produce shows featuring their on-air talent. In order for podcasts to grow their visibility and listenership, podcast networks offer independent producers a sense of virtual community. For podcast listeners, the network mirrors a cable channel network – filled with programming that shares a consistent theme.
Beaumont described Core Temp Arts as "an intersection of entertainment, culture, and education. We're dedicated to societal commentary, TV, movie, pop culture, and geek podcasts. It includes shows that touch on the interaction of culture and daily life, psychology, storytelling, and even subjects such as race and gender relations. More importantly, we are a network of talented, hard-working producers willing to be part of the team. We're building a community who truly supports one another, and that's what makes Core Temp Arts special."
Abrams concluded, "Podcasts create the perfect opportunity to inform, entertain and encourage the hearts and minds of listeners. I am honored Advanced TV Herstory will join Core Temp Arts Network's other popular shows and look forward to building on the exciting momentum of podcasting."
Advanced TV Herstory is hosted at Libsyn.com and found on iTunes and Google Music. Find Core Temp Arts Network at https://www.CoreTempArts.com and Advanced TV Herstory at https://www.tvherstory.com.
Cynthia Bemis Abrams, Advanced TV Herstory
Karly Beaumont, Core Temp Arts Network
***@cynthiabemisabrams.com
