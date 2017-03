Local freelance writer publishes first book

Susan Marie Shuman, a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham, AL area has published her first book: "Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories."

Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories

-- The book is a 57-piece compilation of Ms. Shuman's best and most popular (to date) stories. The book is available in both paperback and Kindle versions from Amazon.com and the CreateSpace e-Store. Her writing is eclectic and encompasses the genres of satire, dark humor, and "life on the fringe."is the popular slogan of Susan's freelance writing business, SusanWritesPrecise.Susan has been writing professionally since 2010. She's edited several books by best-selling authors such as Lavie Margolin, Micky Livingston, and Marc Rivera. Most recently, Ms. Shuman compiled and edited a collection of Rabbi Stephen Fuchs' essays and blog posts titled, "Why the Kof? Getting the Best of Rabbi Fuchs."Rabbi Fuchs is the author of "What's in it For Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives" and "ToraHighlights."He is alsi the former president of the World Union for Progressive Judaism (WUPJ) and Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, CT.Learn more at http://www.rabbifuchs.com For more information about Susan Marie Shuman, please visit her website at http://susanshuman.org or email at susan@susanshuman.org.