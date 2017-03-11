News By Tag
Local freelance writer publishes first book
Susan Marie Shuman, a freelance writer and editor currently living in the Birmingham, AL area has published her first book: "Gutter Ball: A Collection of Short Stories."
"I've got words, and I know how to use 'em!" is the popular slogan of Susan's freelance writing business, SusanWritesPrecise.
Susan has been writing professionally since 2010. She's edited several books by best-selling authors such as Lavie Margolin, Micky Livingston, and Marc Rivera. Most recently, Ms. Shuman compiled and edited a collection of Rabbi Stephen Fuchs' essays and blog posts titled, "Why the Kof? Getting the Best of Rabbi Fuchs."
Rabbi Fuchs is the author of "What's in it For Me? Finding Ourselves in Biblical Narratives" and "ToraHighlights."
Learn more at http://www.rabbifuchs.com
For more information about Susan Marie Shuman, please visit her website at http://susanshuman.org or email at susan@susanshuman.org.
Media Contact
SusanWritesPrecise
susan@susanshuman.org
