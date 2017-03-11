News By Tag
Rentus.com Grows in Los Angeles
The New Digital Marketplace Where People Can Make Money by Renting Stuff They Don't Use
Rentus.com is a marketplace where its users make money and keep making money by renting out items they don't use often and their neighbors may need temporarily. This allows the owners of items to create recurring revenue sources without letting go of their items.
According to a recent survey conducted on social media by Applied Marketing Strategies, the average American Family has about $5,000 dollars in tools, equipment and toys in their garages and storage units. Selling things that we don't use in a garage sale or eBay generates pennies on the dollar. Families either keep their items one more year or lose precious cash in a quick sale. With Rentus.com, they can rent their items several times, make money and then, sell them.
For Renters, Rentus.com is the ideal place to find what they need to get things done. If you need to complete a project, you need items for your vacation, or feel in the mood for trying a new hobby without spending money to buy equipment, with Rentus.com you can try it before you buy it. At Rentus.com you are able to rent just about anything from tools and equipment, to party supplies, photo and video gear, medical equipment and sporting gear. Just about Anything.
"In our latest trip to Disneyland, I was able to find a scooter for my veteran husband on Rentus.com. The scooter was delivered to the hotel before we arrived. We used it for several days and then returned it at the hotel front desk. A very convenient service." Said, Teresa Ford a recent customer of Rentus.com.
For Owners, up to now, you can either let your items collect dust, or sell them for pennies on the dollar and they are gone forever. With Rentus.com you keep making money every time you rent them and you still own and can use them anytime you need. You know that old saying of "having your cake and eating it too?". With Rentus.com, people can keep their treasures and be wealthier too!
Listing your items is free. There is no limit as to how many items you can list and it is also a great platform for Rental companies looking for an effective advertising outlet.
Rentus.com is available online at http://www.rentus.com and the Rentus.com mobile app is available for iOS on the iTunes store.
