Claudette Milner, host of A Matter of Interpretation interviews a panel of teens living with Sickle Cell Anemia on 1240 WLLV Love AM
While the Sickle Cell Anemia Reauthorization Act of 2014 lies dormant in the House these three teenagers are waiting on H.R.5214 to be brought to the floor of the house. The priority of the bill is to improve the quality of life, treatment and prevention,by those affected by sickle cell disease. The panel includes Ravin Brown, Davion Sadler, Emily Bass and consultant Jo Ann Orr. The show can be listened to on radio station 1240 WLLV Love AM and Facebook live under host Claudette Milner.
D.C., Wash. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- On March 19, 2017 Ms. Milner interviews her third teen panel. This time her guest are teens living with sickle cell anemia. On February 12, 2017 Ms. Milner interviewed Shauntrice Daniel a 35 year old living with Sickle Cell Anemia..
Upon learing about R.H. 5124 that was introduced into the House in 2014 she asked for a copy of the bill and the actions taken. Her research revealed that the bill had been dormant since 2014.
Ms. Milner hopes that by putting a face to those affected by this bill that Congress will act.
Ravin Brown
Ravin Brown is a 20-year-old survivor of sickle cell disease. At the age of 10 months, she was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia. Ravin is presently attending adult education classes and preparing to apply to Jefferson County Technical College to become a special needs teacher.
Davion Sadler
Davion Sadler is a 16 year old junior at Louisville Male High School. He was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at 5 months old. Currently, Davion is in the ROTC and STLP program at Male high school. He volunteers with black achievers. He plans on attending college with a major in Mechanical Engineering and minor in Business."
Emily Bass
Emily Bass was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a red blood cell disorder. Emily has used her story and setbacks as a platform to encourage and motivate others. She has mentored other children going through the transplant process, helped spread awareness about sickle cell.
Jo Ann Orr
Jo Ann Orr is a 24 year Retired Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the United States Army, a Disabled Veteran and a Veteran of the Gulf Wars (Desert Storm/ Desert Shield)
.In 1999, Ms. Orr i a graduate of Tarleton State University, Stephenville, TX, with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree, and in 2001 completed Sullivan University, Louisville, KY with a Master of Business Administration Degree (MBA) graduating Cum Laude. In the past 3 years, She has successfully completed courses in "Sickle Cell Disease and Primary Care" and "Hemoglobinopathy Counselor Training.
In order to read the complete bios visit http://www.claudettemilner.com/
In order to ask questions during the show call 502-776-1240 or on the Facebook live comment screen
