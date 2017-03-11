Claudette Milner, host of A Matter of Interpretation interviews a panel of teens living with Sickle Cell Anemia on 1240 WLLV Love AM

While the Sickle Cell Anemia Reauthorization Act of 2014 lies dormant in the House these three teenagers are waiting on H.R.5214 to be brought to the floor of the house. The priority of the bill is to improve the quality of life, treatment and prevention,by those affected by sickle cell disease. The panel includes Ravin Brown, Davion Sadler, Emily Bass and consultant Jo Ann Orr. The show can be listened to on radio station 1240 WLLV Love AM and Facebook live under host Claudette Milner.