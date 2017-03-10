ICON!C Announces the Closing of its April Class for Young Global Leaders

ICON!C, the Institute of Personal Power, Presence and Prestige announces that its April class for young global leaders is closed with no more availability. There remains limited availability for the May class.

-- ICON!C works with the scions of global families to teach them to lead, in their families, in their family businesses and in government.ICON!C primarily works with families from Asia, particularly from China, Indonesia, India, Korea and Japan. ICON!C is fortunate, however, to count global families from all over the world as its clients.The April course for young global leaders, which is entitled the "Power Class for Young Men" is fully subscribed with no additional availability.The May "Power Class for Young Men" has extremely limited availability and will be fully subscribed imminently.Additional offerings for 2017 will be announced soon.ICON!C also provides personal services for clients around the world.We teach: Presence, Personal Branding, Body Language, Style, Etiquette, Public Speaking, Camera Training, Social Media Usage, and many other offerings.Our graduates include leaders of the world's largest businesses, financial institutions, and families, as well as leaders in government. Our graduates represent a virtual who's who of the elite leaders of the world.We prepare the future leaders of the world!